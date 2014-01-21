* Dalian iron ore hits lowest level since Oct launch * Spot iron ore below $125/T, cheapest since July * Tighter credit, slow steel demand curbing iron ore buying * Iron ore port stocks in China at highest since Nov 2012 (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Chinese steel and iron ore futures slid on Tuesday to their weakest levels since they were launched, reflecting thin demand from the world's top consumer of the two commodities that has also slashed spot iron ore prices by 7 percent this month. Tighter access to loans and slow steel demand are keeping Chinese steel producers from replenishing iron ore inventories ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break as they have done in past years. Restocking demand sent spot iron ore prices to near 2013 highs close to $160 a tonne in January last year, ahead of the holiday in February. "We are far and away from any restocking this year," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. "The market is pretty depressed, the reason being the tight credit situation in China and high port stock inventory." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell nearly 2 percent to $124.80 a tonne on Monday, its lowest since July 10, according to data compiled by Steel Index. Monday's drop was the deepest for iron ore since mid-September. Since the year started, the price has only risen for three days. The price may decline further with Shanghai steel futures weakening for a fourth straight day on Tuesday. The most-traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a low of 3,408 yuan ($560) a tonne, the lowest since the product was launched in 2009. It closed down 1.5 percent at 3,410 yuan. Prospects of slower economic expansion in China, which would curb steel demand, were also dragging down prices. China's economy is likely to cool further this year after annual growth eased to a six-month low of 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active May iron ore contract slumped 2.3 percent to settle at 847 yuan per tonne, after falling to 843 yuan earlier, its weakest since the contract was introduced on Oct. 18. Chinese mills have been offering iron ore cargoes supplied under their long-term contracts with miners back into the market amid tighter cashflows, traders say. Over the past two weeks and up to now, mills have offered close to 3 million tonnes of iron ore in the market, said the Singapore trader, who sees iron ore prices falling to as low as $115. The resale of the cargoes is not unusual since mills tend to unload some inventory back into the market every now and then, including efforts in December, but it shows how some cash-strapped steel producers are coping with restricted availability of credit and softer demand. China's central bank provided emergency funding support to commercial banks on Monday and injected more than 255 billion yuan into money markets on Tuesday as authorities respond to a spike in cash rates ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Rising stockpiles of iron ore in China also points to slower domestic consumption, although some traders say tighter credit is partly to blame as it prevents buyers from purchasing the material. Imported iron ore piled across China's major ports stood at 91.55 million tonnes as of last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, the highest since November 2012, based on data from industry consultancy Steelhome. "We expect muted demand and high stocks to continue to weigh on prices until the end of the Chinese break," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0708 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3410 -51.00 -1.47 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 847 -20.00 -2.31 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 124.8 -2.50 -1.96 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 128.79 -1.68 -1.29 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0527 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)