* China factory activity contracts for first time in 6 months * Spot iron ore stays near weakest level since July By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Shanghai steel futures traded near record lows on Thursday, struggling to bounce back from a five-session slide after a weak manufacturing reading on China added to signs of economic slowdown in the world's top steel consumer. China's factory activity shrank in January for the first time in six months as new orders dropped, according to a preliminary private survey. The Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.6 in January from 50.5 in December, dropping below the 50 threshold which separates expansion from contraction. The most briskly traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 3,425 yuan ($570) a tonne, not far above Wednesday's trough of 3,403 which was its weakest since Shanghai began trading rebar in March 2009. "It looks like the Chinese economy will go through a tough time and for the steel market the view is that after the Chinese New Year, the price will not go up substantially but go down a bit more," said Zhou Ting, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. Rising inventory of steel products in China shows slower consumption, said Ting. Stocks of five major steel products rose to 14.52 million tonnes as of last week from 13.88 million tonnes the prior week, according to industry consultancy Mysteel. Inventories of rebar, which comprise the bulk, increased to 6.24 million tonnes from 5.72 million tonnes. Slow steel demand and ample stockpiles of iron ore have been keeping many Chinese mills off the spot market for the steelmaking raw material whose price has dropped by 8 percent this month. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $123.50 a tonne on Wednesday versus Tuesday's $123.20, its lowest level since July 8, based on data from compiler Steel Index. "I think we can see the price falling further to $115, which should be a good support level. By then mills will come back to the market and traders will take positions," said a trader in Singapore. Most mills have been running down iron ore stockpiles instead of replenishing them as they have done in the past ahead of the Lunar New Year break that falls on Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 this year. Stockpiles of imported iron ore across the country's major ports stood at nearly 92 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, the highest since November 2012. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded May iron ore contract gained 0.7 percent to 857 yuan a tonne after slipping to a contract low of 843 yuan earlier in the week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3425 +5.00 +0.15 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 857 +6.00 +0.71 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.5 +0.30 +0.24 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 122.46 -6.33 -4.91 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0513 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)