* Further downside seen for iron ore, steel as China economy slows * Spot iron ore fell for third straight week last week By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Chinese iron ore futures fell 1 percent on Monday and steel also slipped, dragged down by worries over slower economic growth in the world's top user of the commodity. Losses in Dalian-listed iron ore contracts tracked the weakness in equities in China and elsewhere in Asia as fears over a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy and continued stimulus tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept emerging markets under pressure. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 9 yuan at 866 yuan ($140) a tonne by 0319 GMT. It marked the resumption in decline for the contract after a three-day rebound following a slide to a contract low of 843 yuan last week. "There's no fundamental support for the price. Chinese demand for steel cannot increase as much as before because the economy is going through a tough time," said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. Steel consumption in China may only grow by 2 percent this year versus about 8 percent last year, said Ting who expects the overall economy to expand at slower pace of 7.5 percent from 7.7 percent in 2013. A Reuters poll of economists peg economic growth this year at 7.4 percent as Beijing forges ahead with structural reforms and seeks to curb elevated debt levels to help create long-term sustainable growth. That would be the slowest annual expansion since 1990. Steel prices were also under pressure, struggling to extend last week's bounce from record lows. The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.1 percent at 3,463 yuan a tonne. Dalian iron ore may drop to as low as 800 yuan in the near term while rebar could slip toward 3,300 yuan, said Ting. There has been limited construction activity in China ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year break that starts on Friday. That has curbed the appetite of steel mills to restock iron ore ahead of the holiday as they have done in past years and traders say uncertainty about the outlook for demand after the festival could keep buying interest in check. Iron ore for immediate delivery into China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.3 percent to $124.30 a tonne on Friday, according to data compiler Steel Index. The price fell on Tuesday to $123.20, its lowest in more than six months, and shed 2.4 percent for the week for its third weekly loss in a row. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3463 -4.00 -0.12 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 866 -9.00 -1.03 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 124.3 +0.40 +0.32 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 124.29 -0.32 -0.26 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0488 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)