* Further downside seen for iron ore, steel as China economy
slows
* Spot iron ore fell for third straight week last week
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Chinese iron ore futures fell
1 percent on Monday and steel also slipped, dragged down by
worries over slower economic growth in the world's top user of
the commodity.
Losses in Dalian-listed iron ore contracts tracked the
weakness in equities in China and elsewhere in Asia as fears
over a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy and
continued stimulus tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept
emerging markets under pressure.
The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was down 9 yuan at 866 yuan ($140) a
tonne by 0319 GMT.
It marked the resumption in decline for the contract after a
three-day rebound following a slide to a contract low of 843
yuan last week.
"There's no fundamental support for the price. Chinese
demand for steel cannot increase as much as before because the
economy is going through a tough time," said Zhou Ting, analyst
at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.
Steel consumption in China may only grow by 2 percent this
year versus about 8 percent last year, said Ting who expects the
overall economy to expand at slower pace of 7.5 percent from 7.7
percent in 2013.
A Reuters poll of economists peg economic growth this year
at 7.4 percent as Beijing forges ahead with structural reforms
and seeks to curb elevated debt levels to help create long-term
sustainable growth. That would be the slowest annual expansion
since 1990.
Steel prices were also under pressure, struggling to extend
last week's bounce from record lows. The most-active May rebar
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.1
percent at 3,463 yuan a tonne.
Dalian iron ore may drop to as low as 800 yuan in the near
term while rebar could slip toward 3,300 yuan, said Ting.
There has been limited construction activity in China ahead
of a week-long Lunar New Year break that starts on Friday.
That has curbed the appetite of steel mills to restock iron
ore ahead of the holiday as they have done in past years and
traders say uncertainty about the outlook for demand after the
festival could keep buying interest in check.
Iron ore for immediate delivery into China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.3 percent to $124.30 a tonne on Friday,
according to data compiler Steel Index. The price fell on
Tuesday to $123.20, its lowest in more than six months, and shed
2.4 percent for the week for its third weekly loss in a row.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0319 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3463 -4.00 -0.12
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 866 -9.00 -1.03
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 124.3 +0.40 +0.32
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 124.29 -0.32 -0.26
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0488 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)