* Iron ore stockpiles in China at highest since Nov 2012 * India imposes 5 pct export tax on iron ore pellets By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Chinese steel futures drifted lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness in physical markets as buying interest thins ahead of the Lunar New Year break. High stockpiles of iron ore in China reflect slow consumption in the world's biggest importer of the commodity, where steel demand is seen growing more slowly along with the economy. Stocks of imported iron ore across China's major ports rose more than a million tonnes to 92.6 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, the highest level since November 2012, according to industry consultancy Steelhome. "Mills are not in a mood to buy cargoes at this time. They probably have enough stocks to keep their operations running during the holiday," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Chinese markets take a break during a week-long Lunar New year holiday that starts on Friday. Steel mills have in past years built iron ore stockpiles ahead of the holiday, but weaker steel prices have curtailed appetite this year. The most briskly traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off half a percent at 3,451 yuan ($570) a tonne by midday. The contract touched a record low of 3,403 yuan on Jan. 22. "Some players are also taking cash out for the long holiday, trying to avoid risks because the market outlook is still unclear," said the trader. Spot steel prices in China have also fallen with Tangshan billet slipping another 20 yuan to 2,820 yuan per tonne on Monday, adding to a 10-yuan drop over the weekend, traders said. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $124.30 a tonne on Monday, according to data provider Steel Index. The price hit $123.20 last week, its lowest since July 8. "Activity in the spot iron ore market was extremely limited," Steel Index said, with the Lunar New Year holiday approaching. Iron ore for delivery in May at the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 866 yuan a tonne. In India, the government is imposing a 5 percent tax on exports of iron ore pellets, taking yet another step in conserving the raw material for domestic steelmakers. India has levied a 30 percent tax on exports of iron ore fines and lumps since December 2011. Along with mining and export curbs in key producing states Karnataka and Goa aimed at addressing illegal mining, the tariffs have helped cut India's iron ore exports by around 85 percent, or 100 million tonnes, over the past two years. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3451 -16.00 -0.46 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 866 +1.00 +0.12 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 124.3 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 124.48 +0.19 +0.15 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)