* Few bids and offers in spot iron ore market ahead of holiday * Mills may restock iron ore in February-trader * Iron ore seen hitting 5-year low in 2014-poll (Adds Reuters poll, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Spot iron ore hovered near their lowest level since July, pressured by weaker steel prices in top consumer China and as trading activity winds down ahead of the Lunar New Year. Shanghai steel futures eased for a second session on Wednesday, putting their January loss at nearly 4 percent, and on course to decline for a fourth month out of five. "It's no mystery that this market is winding down ahead of the holiday. There is a lack of buying activity and there are also few cargoes around," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.3 percent to $123.90 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data compiler Steel Index. The price touched $123.20 last week, its lowest since July 8. Ample stocks of imported iron ore across China's ports point to slow consumption of the raw material, curtailing appetite of mills to restock as they have done in past years ahead of the annual spring festival holiday which runs between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 this year. Imported iron ore stockpiled at China's major ports rose more than a million tonnes to 92.6 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, the highest level since November 2012, data from industry consultancy Steelhome showed. "We may see a good start for the market in February when China returns because mills will have to restock and also more construction projects should get underway in the northern part," the trader said. Australian miner Atlas Iron Ltd said it will place up to 2.8 million tonnes of iron ore into the spot market this year as it boosts production and looks to China to lift imports from Australia. Atlas is the smallest of a legion of iron ore miners expanding in Australia's Pilbara iron ore belt on a bet China will buy all they can mine. But rising global supply, along with expectations that China's steel output will grow at a slower pace, are likely to drag down iron ore prices to a five-year low of $121.50 a tonne in 2014, which could slip further to $115 next year, a Reuters poll showed. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 2 yuan at 3,443 yuan ($570) a tonne. It touched a session low of 3,420 yuan, not far off a record trough of 3,403 yuan hit on Jan. 22. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged up 0.6 percent to 866 yuan a tonne, after a two-day decline. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3443 -2.00 -0.06 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 866 +5.00 +0.58 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.9 -0.40 -0.32 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.57 -0.91 -0.73 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0508 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)