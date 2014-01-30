* Shanghai rebar heads for fourth monthly fall in five * China factory PMI at six-month low-final HSBC reading By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Spot iron ore prices fell to the lowest in more than six months amid thin buying interest from Chinese steel mills adequately stocked on the raw material ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Iron ore has lost nearly 9 percent so far in January, on track for its steepest monthly decline since May, as weaker steel prices in top consumer China and bloated iron ore stockpiles discouraged mills from taking cargoes. Iron ore for immediate delivery into China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.1 percent to $122.60 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since July 8, based on data compiled by Steel Index. "In some ways I think it is good that the market has fallen because it'll help set it up for a strong rebound," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Many in the market expect buyers to refill stockpiles when the Chinese return after the Jan. 31-Feb. 6 spring festival holiday. The volume of imported iron ore lying in China's major ports rose to almost 93 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, the biggest they have been since November 2012. "Feedback from China is that mills are running down existing inventories with a view to restock post the Lunar New Year break," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Many global miners continue to bet on robust Chinese demand, with Australian producer Fortescue Metals Group lifting total shipments to 28 million tonnes during the December quarter from 19.6 million tonnes a year ago. But rising global supply, along with expectations that China's steel output will grow at a slower pace, are likely to drag down iron ore prices to a five-year low of $121.50 a tonne in 2014, and slip further to $115 next year, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. Chinese steel prices were also off to a slow first month of the year, on course for a fourth monthly loss out of five. The most briskly traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 3,441 yuan ($570) a tonne on Thursday, but has dropped 3.7 percent in January having touched a record low of 3,403 yuan last week. A weak outlook for the Chinese economy has clouded the prospects for steel demand with activity in its vast manufacturing sector shrinking for the first time in six months. The Markit/HSBC final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.5 in January from December's 50.5, largely in line with the 49.6 reported in the preliminary version of the PMI released last week. Iron ore for May delivery at the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 868 yuan a tonne by midday, but still down 4.5 percent for the month after hitting a contract low of 843 yuan last week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3441 +2.00 +0.06 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 868 +5.00 +0.58 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.6 -1.30 -1.05 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.32 -0.25 -0.20 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0553 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)