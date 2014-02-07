* Shaky demand outlook as Chinese return after holiday * Iron ore has dropped almost 10 pct this year * Iron ore eyes longest weekly losing streak since 2012 (Updates prices, adds weekly milestone for iron ore) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Shanghai steel futures fell to record lows on Friday as Chinese investors returned from a week-long Lunar New Year break still worried a slower economy may curb demand, putting more pressure on iron ore prices that have hit a seven-month trough. China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in almost 2-1/2 years in January, according to a private survey, adding to growing signs of slackening in the world's No. 2 economy. Earlier surveys showed manufacturing activity weakened to a six-month low in January. The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of 3,401 yuan ($560) a tonne, its weakest since the bourse launched rebar futures in March 2009. It closed down 1 percent at 3,411 yuan. "There's no positive sign for the market and we may see prices falling further," said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen, who sees support for rebar at 3,300 yuan. Traders' inventory of five major steel products in China stood at 15.41 million tonnes as of Jan. 24, a week before the Lunar New Year break, based on data from industry consultancy Mysteel. That was up from 14.52 million tonnes the prior week. "We may only see a pickup in consumption when construction activity resumes in March," said Ting. The weakness in the steel market is likely to put more pressure on iron ore prices. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.1 percent to $121 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since July 3, according to data provider Steel Index. It is headed for a fifth straight week of decline, its longest down move since August-September 2012 when it similarly fell for five consecutive weeks. 'QUESTION MARK' Iron ore, the top revenue earner for global miners Vale and Rio Tinto , has fallen almost 10 percent so far this year and risks further decline as growth in global supply outpaces demand from top market China. The price is likely to average at a five-year low of $121.50 this year, based on a Reuters poll of analysts released last week. Traders blamed the price decline last month on ample iron ore stockpiles in China which discouraged them from restocking ahead of the spring festival as they have done in past years. With the holiday over, traders expect Chinese mills to return to the market. "I think restocking will happen but how strong it will be is a question mark," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai. "Since prices are falling, if I were a mill I would only buy the minimum of what I need for now. Maybe more mills will be willing to buy when the price drops below $120." At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for May delivery fell 1.2 percent to settle at 856 yuan a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3411 -36.00 -1.04 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 856 -10.00 -1.15 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 121 -1.40 -1.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 122.08 -0.86 -0.70 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0600 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)