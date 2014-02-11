* Iron ore dips to lowest since July, swaps steady * China steel stockpiles rose to nearly 18 mln T last week By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Shanghai steel futures steadied on Tuesday after touching an all-time low in the prior session, with prices struggling to rebound amid a shaky outlook for demand in top consumer China. Chinese steel prices have mostly fallen since mid-December and chances of a recovery have been slim after the week-long Lunar New Year break with construction activity curbed by cold weather. That has helped cut prices of iron ore by nearly 10 percent this year having reached a seven-month low on Monday. The most briskly traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was unchanged at 3,405 yuan ($560) by 0326 GMT, after touching a record low of 3,380 yuan in the previous session. "I don't think there'll be a meaningful rebound in steel prices as of yet. Construction demand hasn't come back and inventory levels are also high," said Helen Lau, senior analyst at UOB-Kay Securities in Hong Kong. Chinese traders held 17.84 million tonnes of steel products as of last week, up 15 percent from the week ending Jan. 24 or before the new year holiday, Lau said. That was mainly driven by an increase in stockpiles of long steel products such as construction-used rebar which rose to 10.44 million tonnes from 8.65 million tonnes during the period, she said. Traders typically boost inventories ahead of the Lunar New Year break as they anticipate a spike in demand after the holiday. But Lau said it is unclear whether that will happen this year given expectations of slower Chinese economic growth. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 10 cents to $120.80 a tonne on Monday, its lowest since July 3, data provider Steel Index said. That followed the sale of a cargo of 61-percent grade Australian iron ore fines at $120.89 a tonne via a tender, lower than the sale price of $122 at a previous tender, traders said. Many Chinese mills are keeping their cargoes bought through long-term contracts with miners at the ports, said a trader in Shanghai, suggesting they have enough to keep their furnaces running and limiting the appetite for spot material. Imported iron ore stocks at major Chinese ports stood at 97.25 million tonnes at the end of last week, the biggest since October 2012, according to Chinese consultancy Steelhome. SH-TOT-IRONINV A separate estimate by consultancy Mysteel puts the stockpile at nearly 103 million tonnes. In iron ore swaps <0#SGXIOS:>, second-quarter contract traded at $116.75 a tonne in early deals on Tuesday, little changed from Monday's settlement of $116.56, traders said. Iron ore for May delivery at the Dalian Commodity Exchange was off 0.1 percent at 852 yuan a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0326 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3405 +0.00 +0.00 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 852 -1.00 -0.12 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 120.8 -0.10 -0.08 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 121.07 -0.12 -0.10 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0593 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)