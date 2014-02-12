* China iron ore imports rose to 86.8 mln T in January * Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore near record lows By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Spot iron ore prices sagged to their weakest level in more than seven months as a weaker Chinese steel market curbed demand for immediate shipments. Shanghai steel futures traded near their record lows on Wednesday with Dalian iron ore futures also hovering close to the weakest level since an October launch. Inventories of iron ore lying in Chinese ports are at the highest since October 2012, inflated by imports, which according to China's customs data, reached a record 86.84 million tonnes last month. The surge in import arrivals may be largely due to volumes bought by Chinese mills under long-term contracts with miners, said a trader in Shanghai. "Given this record import number, if the mills have enough supply from the miners under these contracts, it will reduce the need to buy from the spot market," he said. Pricing of long-term contracts is tied to spot rates of iron ore which dropped 0.7 percent to $120 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI on Tuesday, the lowest since July 2, according to data provider Steel Index. China's steel production also remains high, supporting the need for iron ore although high inventories at ports suggest domestic consumption of the raw material has been slow. Stocks of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports stood at 97.25 million tonnes at the end of last week, the highest since October 2012, according to Chinese consultancy Steelhome. SH-TOT-IRONINV James Wilson, resources analyst at Morgans in Perth, said he does not expect the import volume in February to be as big as last month's but sees demand kicking back again in March when construction activity in China picks up. The most-traded rebar for May delivery on Shanghai Futures Exchange traded as low as 3,382 yuan ($560) a tonne on Wednesday, not far from a record low of 3,380 yuan reached on Monday. Chinese steelmaker Yangang sold steel billet at 2,839 yuan a tonne at a tender on Wednesday, 49 yuan higher than the current spot price, traders said, suggesting steel prices may have hit bottom or may soon will. "We have some mills inquiring for cargoes but volumes are not that big and they are also looking at lower prices," said the Shanghai trader. Top iron ore miner Vale is selling a 170,000-tonne cargo of 64.38-percent grade Carajas fines at a tender closing later in the day, traders said. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in May hit a session trough of 844 yuan a tonne, near a contract low of 843 yuan touched in January. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0413 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3390 -17.00 -0.50 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 848 -3.00 -0.35 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 120 -0.80 -0.66 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.79 -0.28 -0.23 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0606 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)