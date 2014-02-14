* Spike in spot billet aids recovery in iron ore prices * Shanghai rebar gains for 2nd day, after Monday's record low (Adds SGX derivatives, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Iron ore pulled away from seven-month lows and is on course to post it first weekly gain in six weeks as a recovery in spot steel billet prices helped revive appetite for the raw material. Shanghai rebar futures gained for a second straight session on Friday, but still fell for the week after slipping to an all-time low on Monday as the outlook for demand remained shaky with Chinese steel producers curbing production in late January. Iron ore for immediate delivery to top market China .IO62-CNI=SI rose for a second day to $122 a tonne on Thursday, up 0.8 percent from the previous day, according to data provider Steel Index. The price hit $120 on Tuesday, the lowest since July 2. The steel making ingredient has gained almost 1 percent for the week, on track to snap a five-week slide during which it tumbled more than 10 percent. "The spike in billet was mainly behind the increased buying activity in the iron ore spot market. I thought prices would fall to as low as $115," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. The spot price of billet, a semi-finished steel product that can be processed to make products such as rebar, bounced back to 2,840 yuan ($470) a tonne in the key Tangshan area on Thursday, traders said, from 2,790 yuan last weekend, a level last seen in September 2012. In Shanghai, the most-traded rebar futures rose 0.4 percent to close at 3,412 yuan a tonne on Friday, regaining more lost ground after slipping to 3,380 yuan on Monday, its weakest since the Shanghai Futures Exchange introduced rebar contracts in March 2009. Despite the gain, rebar dropped 0.3 percent for the week. The price of rebar, or reinforcing bar, used in construction, has mostly fallen since early December and traders don't expect demand to perk up until building activity resumes fully in March. UNDERLYING DEMAND Reflecting slow demand, China's production of crude steel averaged 1.964 million tonnes a day between Jan. 21 and 31, down 2 percent from the preceding 10-day period, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association. Slower steel output and a high level of iron ore stockpiles in Chinese ports could stall a recovery in iron ore, with domestic inventories of imported ore SH-TOT-IRONINV at above 97 million tonnes last week, the biggest since October 2012. But Standard Bank commodities strategist Melinda Moore doesn't consider China's port stocks to be at dangerous levels that will require further destocking and pressure prices. "We would actually argue that because of Indian export bans... ore port stocks have struggled to keep pace with the faster pace of underlying demand for the past 12 months," Moore said in a note. India used to be the third largest exporter of iron ore to China but bans on exports from key producing states Karnataka and Goa have slashed shipments, pushing India to ninth place last year. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active May iron ore contract rose 0.9 percent to end at 861 yuan a tonne. It gained 0.1 percent for the week after a two-week fall. Elsewhere, the Singapore Exchange said the volume of its iron ore derivatives reached a record volume in January, with swaps, futures and options totalling 31.7 million tonnes. The bourse said the volume for swaps and futures reached 26.5 million tonnes. SGX clears more than 90 percent of iron ore swaps traded globally. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0732 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3412 +14.00 +0.41 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 861 +8.00 +0.94 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122 +1.00 +0.83 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 122.47 +0.91 +0.75 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0636 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Supriya Kurane)