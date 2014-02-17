* Spot iron ore rose almost 2 pct last week, best week since Dec * SGX steel swaps/futures start trading, FIS brokers first trade By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Shanghai rebar futures rose more than 1 percent to two-week highs on Monday, regaining footing after touching record lows last week, as further gains in spot steel prices pointed to a better outlook for consumption in top market China. Iron ore futures in Dalian stretched gains to a third straight session after spot ore prices recovered from seven-month lows as more Chinese traders returned to the market after this month's Lunar New Year break. The most-active rebar for delivery in May at the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a high of 3,452 yuan ($570) a tonne, its loftiest since Jan. 30, pulling further away from an all-time low of 3,380 yuan reached on Feb. 10. It was up 1.2 percent at 3,449 yuan by midday, gaining for a third session in a row. The increase in prices of steel billet in China helped prop up rebar, said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. "It's a sign of sentiment recovering. I think we should see consumption bounce back in the short term as traders and users come back to the market," said Ting. The spot price of billet rose by another 20 yuan to 2,860 yuan a tonne in the key Tangshan area at the weekend, traders said. Billet, a semi-finished steel product that can be processed to make products such as rebar, fell to 2,790 yuan earlier this month, a level last seen in September 2012. Traders were also building up inventory ahead of the construction season from March. Stockpiles of five major steel products held by traders in China rose to 19.75 million tonnes last week from 17.74 million tonnes the previous week, based on data from industry consultancy Mysteel. Stocks of construction steel product rebar, which comprised the bulk, climbed to 9.58 million tonnes from 8.26 million tonnes. Data showing improved lending in China also aided sentiment. China's banks disbursed the most loans in any month in four years in January, a surge that suggests the world's second-biggest economy may not be cooling as much as some fear. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.8 percent to 867 yuan a tonne, after touching a three-week peak of 874 yuan. Iron ore for immediate shipment to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose almost 1 percent to $123.20 a tonne on Friday, according to data compiled by Steel Index. Buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes picked up after the price dropped to $120 last week, the lowest since July 2. "I think we're mostly seeing traders positioning and mills not doing a lot of buying at the moment," said a trader in Shanghai. The Singapore Exchange debuted its hot-rolled coil steel futures and swaps on Monday, hoping to cash in on rising consumption of the alloy in Southeast Asia. Broker Freight Investor Services (FIS) said it executed the first swap priced at $570 a tonne on the March 2014 contract between Hong Kong-based Concord Fortune Resource Pte Ltd and a European counterpart, and cleared by SGX. The steel swaps and futures are cash-settled against the Steel Index's HRC price for ASEAN imports which stood at $562 a tonne on Friday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3449 +41.00 +1.20 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 867 +7.00 +0.81 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.2 +1.20 +0.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 121.93 -0.54 -0.44 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0668 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)