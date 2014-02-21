* Shanghai rebar has mostly dropped since early December * Spot iron ore back near seven-month low, down slightly on week (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Shanghai steel futures fell for a third day in a row on Friday to trade near all-time lows amid a shaky outlook for demand in top consumer China, denting appetite for raw material iron ore. Shanghai rebar futures have mostly fallen since early December and prospects for a recovery are dim on signs that China's economic growth will cool further this year, led by weak manufacturing activity. That has put renewed pressure on spot iron ore prices, stalling a recovery from seven-month lows, and high stockpiles of imported material in China suggest there is no urgency among steel producers to buy more. The most-traded rebar for delivery in May on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a bottom of 3,386 yuan ($560) a tonne for the session, near the 3,380 yuan low reached on Feb. 10, which was its weakest since the exchange launched rebar futures in 2009. Rebar, used in construction, closed down 0.4 percent at 3,389 yuan, falling for a second straight week since China returned from the Jan. 31-Feb. 6 Lunar New Year holiday. "I don't think the steel market can recover anytime soon because the macroeconomic environment is not looking good," said an iron ore trader in Tianjin. "This is why mills are not storing so much iron ore because if they put too much money on raw material it will have a bad impact on their cashflow." Small Chinese mills are keeping enough iron ore inventory for a week or 10 days' worth of consumption, while the big producers are maintaining about a month's worth of stocks, he said. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.8 percent to $122.90 a tonne on Thursday, falling for a second day, according to data compiler Steel Index. "A number of domestic Chinese iron ore producers in Hebei and Shandong cut their prices for concentrate by around 25-30 yuan per tonne, while traders trimmed 5 yuan per tonne from their offer prices for imported grades held at port due to sluggish sales," Steel Index said. Iron ore is down slightly for the week, after a recovery from a seven-month low of $120 reached last week proved short-lived. Outside of the mills' own inventories, stocks of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports crossed 100 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, the first time they have topped that level since July 2012. The rising use of iron ore as a collateral to secure loans in China where access to credit is tight has helped bloat the stockpiles. Traders say it also curbs any rush for steel mills to buy forward cargoes. "There's no urgency for them to book vessels or future cargoes because there's a lot of available material at the ports," the Tianjin-based trader said. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange eased 0.6 percent to end at 851 yuan a tonne, losing 1.2 percent for the week in its steepest drop since early January. It fell to as low as 846 yuan, near a contract trough of 843 yuan touched in January. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3389 -15.00 -0.44 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 851 -5.00 -0.58 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.9 -1.00 -0.81 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 122.61 -1.32 -1.07 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0834 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)