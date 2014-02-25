* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore fall to fresh record lows
* China stocks in biggest loss in 7 months on credit woes
* Ore buyers seek deeper discounts, eye more price
falls-trader
* BHP suspends production at small iron ore mine
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Iron ore sagged to its lowest
level since July, hammered by sliding steel prices in top
consumer China where mills are either seeking deeper discounts
on spot ore cargoes or staying away from the market in
anticipation of further price declines.
Shanghai rebar futures sank to a fresh record low on
Tuesday, tracking steep losses in equities amid renewed worries
over tighter credit and a sharp drop in the yuan, piling more
pressure on spot iron ore prices. Dalian iron ore futures
touched a contract low.
Spot iron ore, China's top import commodity by volume, has
fallen nearly 11 percent this year, potentially cutting profit
margins of global miners Vale, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton , which consider the
raw material their biggest business.
The price of copper, another commodity of which China is the
top consumer, has dropped by a smaller 4 percent this year.
In its drive to cut costs, BHP said it will indefinitely
suspend production at its Yarrie mine in Western Australia, part
of its smallest iron ore operation.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slid
2 percent to $119.90 a tonne on Monday, its lowest since July 2,
according to data provider Steel Index.
Weaker steel prices, lending curbs, plentiful supply of iron
ore in the spot market and huge stockpiles at home have combined
to drag down prices, said an iron ore trader in China's eastern
Shandong province who sees the price falling further to either
$115 or $110.
"Before, when we offer cargoes at 800 yuan per tonne, buyers
ask for a discount of 10-15 yuan. Now that's become 30-40 yuan,"
he said, adding his company has held onto 300,000 tonnes in
inventory for two months now amid a scarcity of good offers from
buyers.
"It's a tragedy for traders like us."
Vale sold a cargo of 64.22-percent grade Brazilian Carajas
iron ore fines at $127 a tonne at a tender on Monday, down more
than $4 from the sale of a similar grade last week, traders
said.
Chinese steel prices fell for a fifth day running on Tuesday
after steep losses in the prior session on fears banks are
restricting credit to property-related sectors such as steel,
cement and construction.
The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange touched a low of 3,295 yuan a tonne, the
lowest for a most-traded contract since the bourse introduced
the steel product in March 2009. It closed down 0.8 percent at
3,308 yuan.
China's key stock index tumbled 2.6 percent in its biggest
single-day loss since July. China's spot yuan fell below the
official midpoint rate for the first time since September 2012
as economists and traders suspected the central bank had
intervened to add volatility to the currency in preparation for
reform.
Also exerting sustained pressure on steel prices in China is
the excess capacity of its steel sector as the country's legion
of producers compete in the world's top market, often at the
expense of their profit margins.
Overcapacity in China's steel sector is so severe that it is
"probably beyond our imagination", Li Xinchuang, executive vice
secretary-general of the China Iron and Steel Association, told
an industry conference in Beijing.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in
May dropped 1.3 percent to settle at 817 yuan a tonne,
also marking a fifth day of decline, after touching a contract
low of 812 yuan.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3308 -28.00 -0.84
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 817 -11.00 -1.33
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 119.9 -2.50 -2.04
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.61 -1.53 -1.25
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0984 Chinese yuan)
