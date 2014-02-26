* China worries weigh, yuan falls below fixing for 2nd day * Spot iron ore has fallen 4.3 pct in five days (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Chinese steel and iron ore futures dropped for a sixth day in a row on Wednesday, trading near all-time lows, as worries over the Chinese economy blurred the demand outlook. Appetite for spot iron ore cargoes also remained lean, with prices slipping further below $120 a tonne to the weakest since early July despite sellers cutting price offers. Concerns over China, the world's top user of steel and iron ore, heightened this week as local media reports of tighter lending conditions were followed by a steep drop in the yuan, which traders suspect was due to intervention by the central bank in its bid to add volatility to the currency in preparation for reform. The yuan fell below the official fixing for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. That has dimmed the outlook for steel demand in China which was already struggling to pick up in the face of slower economic growth. The most-active rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to as low as 3,299 yuan ($540) a tonne, a tad off the record trough of 3,295 yuan reached on Tuesday. It was little changed at 3,317 yuan at the close. The May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , also the most traded, hit a contract low of 811 yuan a tonne, before rebounding to 820 yuan, up 1 yuan. "The iron ore market needs one positive signal, a recovery in steel prices, and we're wondering when will that happen," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. There's no shortage of available iron ore cargoes in the spot market but weak bids suggest buyers are in no rush to snap them up, traders said, with many anticipating prices to fall further. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI eased 0.7 percent to $119.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. That was iron ore's lowest price since July 1, having dropped 4.3 percent over the past five days. Offers for imported ore held at Chinese ports have slipped by around 10-30 yuan per tonne, Steel Index said. The inventory of imported iron ore at China's major ports ballooned to a record 100.9 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV as of Friday. "We continue to have a bearish view on iron ore prices because the current inventory days at ports is still high at 29 days," UOB-Kay Hian Securities analyst Helen Lau said in a note. Lau said iron ore can test $110 in the near term and could slip below $100 if credit access in China remains tight through March. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0712 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3317 -3.00 -0.09 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 820 +1.00 +0.12 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 119.1 -0.80 -0.67 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 116.62 -3.99 -3.31 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1266 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Michael Perry and Gopakumar Warrier)