* Iron ore down 3.8 pct in Feb; Shanghai rebar off 3.3 pct * Iron ore steadies after falling to near 8-month low By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Chinese steel futures steadied on Friday after dropping to record lows earlier this week, but were still on course for a third monthly loss, reflecting concerns over the outlook for demand in the world's top consumer. Iron ore, which touched its weakest level in almost eight months this week, was also on track to end February lower, similarly stretching its losing streak to a third month. The most-active rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 3,334 yuan ($540) a tonne by 0227 GMT. Rebar, or reinforcing bar used by builders, dropped to a record low of 3,295 yuan a tonne on Tuesday as tighter lending in China to sectors such as steel dimmed hopes demand may pick up when the construction season kicks off in March. A steep drop in the yuan, set for its biggest weekly loss ever, has further shaken investor sentiment towards China ahead of annual parliamentary meetings next week. Rebar has fallen 3.3 percent for the month, and has lost more than 9 percent of its value over the last three months. High stockpiles of steel products in China show that demand has not recovered, said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen, adding he expects rebar to stay near 3,300 yuan. "The economy is undergoing a very tough period because the structural reforms will take their toll. I don't expect construction activity to increase as much as it did in past years," he said. China is engineering a shift away from investment-led economic growth to one driven by consumption. The volume of five major steel products among Chinese traders stood at 20.59 million tonnes at the end of last week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel, up nearly 4 percent from the previous week and near the record 22.45 million tonnes hit in March last year. The weaker steel market has limited buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes, sending prices below $120 a tonne to their cheapest since July 1, before regaining some ground. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.2 percent to $118 a tonne on Thursday, after hitting a near eight-month low of $117.80 the previous day, based on data from compiler Steel Index. "The market was supported by the booking of several cargoes for mid-March delivery, indicating buy interest is slowly returning," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Still, some traders were unsure whether the recent downturn in prices has ended. "The market is hoping that there will be some kind of economic stimulus from the government next week. If steel prices don't recover strongly, iron ore can still go lower," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "We don't want to buy any cargoes right now. We're just keeping our hands clean. We'd rather wait and take action later." Offers for imported cargoes stockpiled at Chinese ports have continued to drop, suggesting lack of buying interest. "Nobody's interested in port stocks because you need to pay cash for those. Cash is very tight at the moment," said another Shanghai trader. Iron ore stocks piled at 43 Chinese ports reached an all-time high of 100.9 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV last Friday, data from industry consultancy Steelhome showed. Imports have been inflated by the growing use of the commodity as a loan collateral amid tight credit conditions. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded May iron ore contract gained half a percent to 825 yuan a tonne. It was down around 5 percent in February, also heading for a third monthly decline. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0227 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3334 +5.00 +0.15 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 825 +4.00 +0.49 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 118 +0.20 +0.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.87 +0.54 +0.46 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1284 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)