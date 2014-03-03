* China iron ore port stockpiles at record 102.7 mln tonnes * Shanghai rebar falls for 8th session out of 9 By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 3 Shanghai steel futures drifted lower for an eighth session in nine on Monday, pressured by slow demand while Dalian-traded iron ore sagged to a fresh contract low as stockpiles of the raw material in China swelled to an all-time high. Steel prices in top consumer China have fallen more than 7 percent this year and traders are hoping a seasonal pick-up in construction activity this month would revive demand. "We still have not seen much improvement in steel demand and I think it will be difficult to see a strong recovery even after the parliamentary meeting," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. The annual meeting of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, will kick off on Wednesday and expected to last around nine days. Signs of slower economic growth in China are curbing hopes of steel demand, with activity in the country's factory sector reaching an eight-month low in February. A separate private survey showed manufacturing activity at its slowest in seven months. Rebar for delivery in May on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to as low as 3,296 yuan ($540) a tonne, just shy of the record low of 3,295 yuan reached last Tuesday. It was down 0.3 percent at 3,310 yuan by midday. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded May iron ore contract fell 1.1 percent to 811 yuan per tonne, after touching a contract low of 804 yuan. Iron ore's decline came after a further build in stockpiles at Chinese ports last week. The inventory of imported iron ore at 43 Chinese ports reached 102.7 million tonnes as of Friday, up 1.8 million tonnes from the previous week, according to industry consultancy Steelhome. The sustained increase in stockpiles reflected arrivals of iron ore contracted by Chinese mills under long-term deals with miners, traders said, as well as the growing use of the commodity as a loan collateral amid tight credit conditions. Some of the mills holding cargoes at the ports were trying to sell them because they have enough material to run their steel plants that are operating well below capacity, said another Shanghai trader. "Some mills are still buying spot material because they're still producing steel but they're only buying what they need. Activity is very slow," he said. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CN=SI was nearly flat at $118.10 a tonne on Friday, stabilising after recent losses, based on data from compiler Steel Index. The price hit a near eight-month low of $117.80 on Feb. 26 and fell nearly 4 percent in February, its third straight monthly decline. "Chinese interest in spot iron ore cargoes appears to be returning. However, many mills remain on the sidelines waiting to see if prices dip further," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a report. "We expect demand to improve throughout March alongside the seasonal increase in Chinese construction activity." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0425 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3310 -11.00 -0.33 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 811 -9.00 -1.10 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 118.1 +0.10 +0.08 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 118.14 +0.27 +0.23 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)