* China iron ore port stockpiles at record 102.7 mln tonnes
* Shanghai rebar falls for 8th session out of 9
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 3 Shanghai steel futures
drifted lower for an eighth session in nine on Monday, pressured
by slow demand while Dalian-traded iron ore sagged to a fresh
contract low as stockpiles of the raw material in China swelled
to an all-time high.
Steel prices in top consumer China have fallen more than 7
percent this year and traders are hoping a seasonal pick-up in
construction activity this month would revive demand.
"We still have not seen much improvement in steel demand and
I think it will be difficult to see a strong recovery even after
the parliamentary meeting," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
The annual meeting of China's parliament, the National
People's Congress, will kick off on Wednesday and expected to
last around nine days.
Signs of slower economic growth in China are curbing hopes
of steel demand, with activity in the country's factory sector
reaching an eight-month low in February. A separate private
survey showed manufacturing activity at its slowest in seven
months.
Rebar for delivery in May on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dropped to as low as 3,296 yuan ($540) a tonne, just
shy of the record low of 3,295 yuan reached last Tuesday. It was
down 0.3 percent at 3,310 yuan by midday.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded May iron
ore contract fell 1.1 percent to 811 yuan per tonne,
after touching a contract low of 804 yuan.
Iron ore's decline came after a further build in stockpiles
at Chinese ports last week. The inventory of imported iron ore
at 43 Chinese ports reached 102.7 million tonnes as of Friday,
up 1.8 million tonnes from the previous week, according to
industry consultancy Steelhome.
The sustained increase in stockpiles reflected arrivals of
iron ore contracted by Chinese mills under long-term deals with
miners, traders said, as well as the growing use of the
commodity as a loan collateral amid tight credit conditions.
Some of the mills holding cargoes at the ports were trying
to sell them because they have enough material to run their
steel plants that are operating well below capacity, said
another Shanghai trader.
"Some mills are still buying spot material because they're
still producing steel but they're only buying what they need.
Activity is very slow," he said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CN=SI was
nearly flat at $118.10 a tonne on Friday, stabilising after
recent losses, based on data from compiler Steel Index.
The price hit a near eight-month low of $117.80 on Feb. 26
and fell nearly 4 percent in February, its third straight
monthly decline.
"Chinese interest in spot iron ore cargoes appears to be
returning. However, many mills remain on the sidelines waiting
to see if prices dip further," Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said in a report.
"We expect demand to improve throughout March alongside the
seasonal increase in Chinese construction activity."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0425 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3310 -11.00 -0.33
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 811 -9.00 -1.10
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 118.1 +0.10 +0.08
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 118.14 +0.27 +0.23
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)