* Iron ore has lost 6 pct since mid-Feb
* Plenty of spot supply as traders unload to cut losses
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 5 Iron ore fell to its weakest
level since late June, pressured by slow demand from top
consumer China as traders unload cargoes into the market to cut
losses on fears prices may drop further.
The price of iron ore, China's biggest import commodity by
volume, has lost 6 percent since mid-February. Beijing's vow on
Wednesday to cut excess industrial capacity to fight pollution
may see more steel production capacity curbed.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.8 percent to $116.80 a tonne on
Tuesday, according to data compiler Steel Index.
That was the lowest level for iron ore since June 28, with
the price dropping 13 percent this year.
"There are a lot of sellers competing for a few buyers and
these traders are in a rush to sell before prices go further
down," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong
province, who thinks there may be enough momentum for prices to
go below $100 a tonne.
Iron ore's slide to a three-year low of $86.70 in September
2012 shuttered many high-cost mines in China and forced global
miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
to rethink expansion and focus on cost cuts.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of Beijing's
annual meeting of parliament that the government would "declare
war" against pollution. Part of that effort includes eliminating
outdated energy producers and industrial plants.
China will cut outdated steel production capacity by a total
of 27 million tonnes this year, Li said, although that only
amounts to less than 2.5 percent of the country's total, and
industry officials have warned that plants with another 30
million tonnes of annual output went into construction last
year.
The overcapacity in China has helped weigh on domestic steel
prices. Shanghai rebar futures have fallen more than 7
percent this year amid slow demand that traders hope will pick
up along with construction activity this month.
The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 3,414 yuan ($560)
a tonne by midday on Wednesday after a three-day decline.
"Traders are suggesting transaction volumes are one-third of
their normal levels," Standard Bank said in a note, adding that
total steel stocks in China rose 2 percent from the previous
week to 19.44 million tonnes.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active iron ore
for delivery in September was down 0.3 percent at 794
yuan a tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0353 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3311 +5.00 +0.15
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 811 +3.00 +0.37
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.8 -0.90 -0.76
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 115.15 -2.91 -2.46
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1430 Chinese Yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)