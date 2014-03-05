* Iron ore has lost 6 pct since mid-Feb * Plenty of spot supply as traders unload to cut losses -trader By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 5 Iron ore fell to its weakest level since late June, pressured by slow demand from top consumer China as traders unload cargoes into the market to cut losses on fears prices may drop further. The price of iron ore, China's biggest import commodity by volume, has lost 6 percent since mid-February. Beijing's vow on Wednesday to cut excess industrial capacity to fight pollution may see more steel production capacity curbed. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.8 percent to $116.80 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data compiler Steel Index. That was the lowest level for iron ore since June 28, with the price dropping 13 percent this year. "There are a lot of sellers competing for a few buyers and these traders are in a rush to sell before prices go further down," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province, who thinks there may be enough momentum for prices to go below $100 a tonne. Iron ore's slide to a three-year low of $86.70 in September 2012 shuttered many high-cost mines in China and forced global miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to rethink expansion and focus on cost cuts. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of Beijing's annual meeting of parliament that the government would "declare war" against pollution. Part of that effort includes eliminating outdated energy producers and industrial plants. China will cut outdated steel production capacity by a total of 27 million tonnes this year, Li said, although that only amounts to less than 2.5 percent of the country's total, and industry officials have warned that plants with another 30 million tonnes of annual output went into construction last year. The overcapacity in China has helped weigh on domestic steel prices. Shanghai rebar futures have fallen more than 7 percent this year amid slow demand that traders hope will pick up along with construction activity this month. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 3,414 yuan ($560) a tonne by midday on Wednesday after a three-day decline. "Traders are suggesting transaction volumes are one-third of their normal levels," Standard Bank said in a note, adding that total steel stocks in China rose 2 percent from the previous week to 19.44 million tonnes. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active iron ore for delivery in September was down 0.3 percent at 794 yuan a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3311 +5.00 +0.15 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 811 +3.00 +0.37 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.8 -0.90 -0.76 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 115.15 -2.91 -2.46 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1430 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Joseph Radford)