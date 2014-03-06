* Iron ore has lost 13 pct this year, rebar down almost 8 pct * Physical deals point to further downside risk for iron ore By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 6 Chinese steel futures dropped on Thursday for a fourth session out of five on sluggish demand, piling more pressure on spot iron ore prices which have fallen to eight-month lows and have lost 13 percent this year. Steel prices in China, the world's biggest producer and consumer, have fallen nearly 8 percent this year. That reflects slower demand growth, as Beijing vowed on Wednesday at its annual parliamentary meeting to ease the pace of investment to a decade-low, in pursuit of a more sustainable economic expansion. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.2 percent at 3,408 yuan ($560) a tonne by midday. "There's still very low volumes in terms of steel product sales and we're not really seeing any encouraging signs from the parliament meeting," said a trader in Shanghai. In the iron ore market, spot supply continues to outpace demand and some Chinese steel mills were offering cargoes bought under long-term contracts with miners back into the market, traders said. "I heard some mills are running at 50-70 percent of their capacity and some have started their maintenance season," said another Shanghai-based trader. "Most mills are still very cautiously controlling their stockpiles of iron ore so they're selling back what they don't need and are not willing to buy too much material." Tighter liquidity and slow steel demand tend to prompt some Chinese mills to sell iron ore cargoes back into the market, aiming to turn stockpiles into cash before spot prices drop further. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped another 10 cents to $116.70 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since June 28, according to data compiler Steel Index. The price of iron ore, the top earner for miners Vale , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, has fallen in nine of the past 11 days. And several cargoes traded on physical platforms on Thursday showed prices remained under pressure. An Australian 62 percent grade cargo arriving in China this month was sold at $117.20 a tonne on the globalORE platform and a similar grade shipment due in April was sold lower at $115.20 a tonne, traders said. A cargo of Australian 61 percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines for April delivery to China was sold on the platform run by the China Beijing International Mining Exchange at $116.90 a tonne, traders said. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in September was up 0.3 percent at 800 yuan a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0454 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3305 -7.00 -0.21 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 815 +3.00 +0.37 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.7 -0.10 -0.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 115.28 +0.13 +0.11 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1282 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)