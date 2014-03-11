SINGAPORE, March 11 Shanghai steel futures dropped for a fourth day to trade near record lows on Tuesday, a day after spot iron ore prices fell the most since 2009 amid mounting signs of an economic slowdown in top consumer China.

The most-traded rebar contract, for October delivery, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.9 percent at 3,217 yuan ($520) a tonne by 0151 GMT.

It hit a session low of 3,171 yuan, near Monday's trough of 3,123 yuan, the weakest level for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in March 2009.

The fall followed a steep 8.3 percent slide in spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI on Monday, its biggest single-day loss since August 2009, to $104.70 a tonne - the lowest since October 2012.

Iron ore - the top revenue earner for global miners Vale , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - has dropped almost 22 percent this year as a slowing Chinese economy curbs demand for steel.

Iron ore for October delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.1 percent to 726 yuan a tonne, after touching a fresh contract low of 719 yuan. It declined nearly 6 percent on Monday. ($1 = 6.1385 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)