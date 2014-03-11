Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
SINGAPORE, March 11 Shanghai steel futures dropped for a fourth day to trade near record lows on Tuesday, a day after spot iron ore prices fell the most since 2009 amid mounting signs of an economic slowdown in top consumer China.
The most-traded rebar contract, for October delivery, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.9 percent at 3,217 yuan ($520) a tonne by 0151 GMT.
It hit a session low of 3,171 yuan, near Monday's trough of 3,123 yuan, the weakest level for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in March 2009.
The fall followed a steep 8.3 percent slide in spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI on Monday, its biggest single-day loss since August 2009, to $104.70 a tonne - the lowest since October 2012.
Iron ore - the top revenue earner for global miners Vale , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - has dropped almost 22 percent this year as a slowing Chinese economy curbs demand for steel.
Iron ore for October delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.1 percent to 726 yuan a tonne, after touching a fresh contract low of 719 yuan. It declined nearly 6 percent on Monday. ($1 = 6.1385 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR