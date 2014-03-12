* Dalian iron ore gains after hitting contract low
* But traders see more downside risk for spot ore
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 12 Shanghai steel futures edged
higher on Wednesday after hitting a record low, but prices may
struggle to stretch gains in the near term amid signs of
economic slowdown in top consumer China.
Talk that China is prepared to loosen monetary policy if
economic growth slows further helped sentiment towards steel,
although analysts say the sector is unlikely to benefit much
from more liquidity with Beijing aiming to curb lending in
sectors suffering from overcapacity.
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for
October delivery, rose 1.1 percent to close at 3,254
yuan ($530) a tonne, after touching 3,141 yuan - the lowest for
a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures
in March 2009.
The gains in rebar, a construction steel product, followed a
four-day decline.
"Fundamentally I don't think there's a big turnaround yet
for steel," said Helen Lau, analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities
in Hong Kong.
Chinese traders held 20.66 million tonnes of steel products
at the end of last week, down slightly from 20.82 million tonnes
the week before, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed,
indicating demand remains weak.
Steel production has recovered faster, with the daily pace
of crude steel output rising to 2.08 million tonnes in the last
10 days of February from 1.97 million tonnes in the previous
10-day period, according to estimates from the China Iron and
Steel Association.
"The quick rebound in production was too much and will lead
again to oversupply. As such we expect to see the downward trend
in steel prices continuing," said Lau.
"I also doubt if any move to increase liquidity will benefit
the steel sector, being one of those suffering from overcapacity
that China is trying to address."
China's central bank is ready to cut the amount of cash that
banks must keep as reserves, sources involved in internal policy
discussions say, in a move aimed at boosting lending to support
the economy. A cut would be triggered if growth slips below 7.5
percent and towards 7.0 percent, they said.
China's iron ore futures also recovered after a four-day
fall.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed up 0.8 percent at 737 yuan a tonne,
after falling to a contract low of 705 yuan earlier. Volume
traded reached nearly 830,000 lots, a record high for the
contract.
Buying interest in the iron ore spot market remained lean,
with prospective buyers anticipating a further decline in
prices.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
gained 0.2 percent to $104.90 a tonne on Tuesday, stabilising
after sliding by 8.3 percent the previous day to its lowest
since October 2012, according to data from Steel Index.
Monday's slide was the steepest for iron ore since August
2009 and prompted some traders and mills to seek a delay in
shipments of cargoes due next month on fears prices may fall
further.
"Over the next two to three weeks we can see the price
coming down to $90 as more supply comes into spot," said a
trader in Singapore.
"I think it's healthy for the market. I'm sure prices will
rebound strongly, the question is when."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3254 +35.00 +1.09
DALIAN IRON ORE SEP4 737 +6.00 +0.82
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 104.9 +0.20 +0.19
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 105.97 +1.98 +1.90
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1402 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)