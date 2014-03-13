* Ore buying interest revives after fall, but doubts stay * Market eyeing China data ahead, including industrial output By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 13 Spot iron ore prices pulled away further from 17-month lows as some buyers returned to the market after a steep 8 percent slide in prices earlier this week, although traders and mills were wary that a sustained recovery remains elusive. Shanghai steel futures gained for a second session on Thursday after hitting a record low earlier this week and after losing around 6 percent in a four-day rout fueled by growing signs of an economic slowdown in top consumer China. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.2 percent at 3,263 yuan ($530) a tonne by midday, distancing itself from a record low of 3,141 yuan reached on Wednesday. "Rebar has fallen so much it's but natural to see a bounce back, but I can't say that overall steel demand has picked up,' said a trader in Shanghai. "Some construction work has restarted but it didn't provide too much additional demand for the market. The steel industry as a whole is still under pressure," the trader added. Rebar, a construction steel product, makes up about half of trader-held steel inventories in China which stood at 20.66 million tonnes at the end of last week, down less than 1 percent from the previous week, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed. "A likely support (for iron ore) will be a fall in Chinese steel stocks, which have been building for the past two months. Seasonally, steel inventories start to fall around March-April," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. "If this trend is followed this year, we should see steel prices recover, supporting iron ore." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 2.4 percent to $107.40 a tonne on Wednesday, regaining more ground after falling to $104.70 on Monday, its lowest since October 2012, based on data from Steel Index. Iron ore's 8.3 percent slump on Monday was its sharpest one-day drop since August 2009, spurred by concerns over the state of the Chinese economy and a rush to sell cargoes tied to financing deals as banks sought debt repayment. "It's a reasonable time for mills to buy material given the recent drop in prices, but it's too early to say if the market trend has changed from downward to upward," said the Shanghai trader, adding prices of stocks at Chinese ports remain low. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in September rose 0.7 percent to 731 yuan a tonne, after falling to a contract low of 705 yuan in the prior session. The increased use of iron ore as a loan collateral amid tight credit conditions in China had helped inflate the stockpiles at ports to a record 105 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, according to data from industry consultancy Steelhome. But the outlook for the Chinese economy remains the prime concern for most market participants. An unexpected decline in China's overall exports in February helped trigger Monday's fall in iron ore prices and more data will be released later on Thursday, including industrial output, that may provide more clues on the economy. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0401 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3263 +40.00 +1.24 DALIAN IRON ORE SEP4 731 +5.00 +0.69 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 107.4 +2.50 +2.38 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 107.94 +1.97 +1.86 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)