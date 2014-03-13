* Ore buying interest revives after fall, but doubts remain * Dalian iron ore futures jump 3.2 pct * China steel output at record 2.2 mln T in Jan-Feb * But China industrial output growth slowest in 5 years (Adds China data, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 13 Spot iron ore prices pulled further away from 17-month lows as some buyers returned to the market after a steep 8-percent slide earlier this week, but traders and mills were wary that a sustained recovery could remain elusive. Shanghai steel futures jumped nearly 2 percent, rising for a second session on Thursday after hitting a record low earlier this week and after losing around 6 percent in a four-day rout fueled by growing signs of an economic slowdown in top consumer China. Dalian iron ore futures climbed 3.2 percent. The gains came despite fresh data, including weak industrial output, adding to recent evidence of slower growth in China. Factory production rose 8.6 percent in the first two months of 2014, the slowest in five years, with retail sales also weaker than expected. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.9 percent at 3,284 yuan ($530) a tonne, distancing itself from a record low of 3,141 yuan reached on Wednesday. "Rebar has fallen so much it's but natural to see a bounce back, but I can't say that overall steel demand has picked up," said a trader in Shanghai. "Some construction work has restarted but it didn't provide too much additional demand for the market. The steel industry as a whole is still under pressure," the trader added. Rebar, a construction steel product, makes up about half of trader-held steel inventories in China which stood at 20.66 million tonnes at the end of last week, down less than 1 percent from the previous week, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed. "A likely support (for iron ore) will be a fall in Chinese steel stocks, which have been building for the past two months. Seasonally, steel inventories start to fall around March-April," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. "If this trend is followed this year, we should see steel prices recover, supporting iron ore." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 2.4 percent to $107.40 a tonne on Wednesday, regaining more ground after falling to $104.70 on Monday, its lowest since October 2012, based on data from Steel Index. Iron ore's 8.3 percent slump on Monday was its sharpest one-day drop since August 2009, spurred by concerns over the state of the Chinese economy and a rush to sell cargoes tied to financing deals as banks sought debt repayment. "It's a reasonable time for mills to buy material given the recent drop in prices, but it's too early to say if the market trend has changed from downward to upward," said the Shanghai trader, adding prices of stocks at Chinese ports remain low. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in September rose 3.2 percent to settle at 749 yuan a tonne, after falling to a contract low of 705 yuan in the prior session. China's steel production remained brisk in the first two months of the year despite some mills being forced to shut down on tighter cashflow and as Beijing steps up its campaign against polluting industries. Daily crude steel output hit a record 2.22 million tonnes a day in January-February, with total production of 130.8 million tonnes up 1.7 percent on a year ago. But the increased use of iron ore as loan collateral amid tight credit conditions in China had helped inflate stockpiles at ports to a record 105 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, according to data from industry consultancy Steelhome. But the outlook for the Chinese economy remains the prime concern for most market participants. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday hinted at some tolerance for slower economic expansion this year in order to push reforms aimed at providing longer-term and more sustainable growth. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0730 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3284 +61.00 +1.89 DALIAN IRON ORE SEP4 749 +23.00 +3.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 107.4 +2.50 +2.38 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 107.94 +1.97 +1.86 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Joseph Radford)