* Shanghai rebar down 4 pct on wk, Dalian iron ore off 5.8 pct * Spot iron ore has rebounded 6.5 pct from 17-mth low * But mainly traders buying iron ore instead of mills By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 14 Shanghai steel futures fell nearly 1 percent on Friday and were headed for their largest weekly drop in more than a year amid slow Chinese demand that may cut short a swift rebound in spot iron ore prices. Iron ore has recovered 6.5 percent from Monday's 17-month low as some buyers snapped up cargoes after prices slid. But most of those buyers may have been traders hoping prices had hit bottom instead of Chinese steel mills, which remain wary of a further decline in the face of sluggish steel consumption. The most traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.95 percent at 3,234 yuan ($530) a tonne by midday. It has lost more than 4 percent this week, the most since late February last year. That may pile pressure on spot iron ore which recovered by another 3.8 percent on Thursday to $111.50 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, according to data compiled by Steel Index. The price hit $104.70 on Monday, its lowest since October 2012, after falling by 8 percent in its steepest single-day drop since the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2009. Huge stockpiles at Chinese ports, slow steel demand, tight credit and risks of financing deals that used iron ore as collateral unwinding have all combined to push iron ore prices lower. And traders say despite the quick rebound, the outlook for prices doesn't look encouraging. "Only traders are buying, steel mills are not buying," said a Singapore-based iron ore trader. While prices for fresh seaborne cargoes have recovered, those for stockpiles at ports, which stand at a record high 105 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV, have remained low. Mills can buy seaborne cargoes on credit, but they need cash to purchase port stocks. "I spoke with four steel mills this morning and they told me that sellers at ports are aggressively trying to sell way below prices in other platforms," said the trader. Australian 61-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines are being offered at 720 yuan a tonne at Chinese ports, which translates to $106 a tonne, traders said. But an Australian miner sold the same grade at $112.50 on the globalORE platform on Thursday, traders said. Iron ore for September delivery at the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell almost 1 percent to 730 yuan a tonne. It has lost 5.8 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall for a most-traded contract since the exchange launched the futures in October. China's Baoshan Iron and Steel kept prices for its major products unchanged for April bookings. The price adjustments by China's top listed steelmaker usually set the tone for the industry and its decision to keep prices flat in what is normally a peak steel consumption period points to slow demand. While demand is slow, China's crude steel production remains brisk, hitting a record high of 2.22 million tonnes a day in January-February. "This seasonal steel production rebound towards the end of February may only add oversupply risks to the market in our view," UOB-Kay Hian Securities analyst Helen Lau said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0447 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3234 -31.00 -0.95 DALIAN IRON ORE SEP4 730 -7.00 -0.95 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 111.5 +4.10 +3.82 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 111.58 +3.64 +3.37 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1361 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)