* Iron ore, China steel had worst week since May last week
* Iron ore stocks at China ports at record 106.35 mln T
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 17 Shanghai steel futures edged
lower for a second session on Monday, pressured by lean demand
that has curbed consumption of iron ore with stockpiles of the
raw material across China's ports at a record high above 106
million tonnes.
Both Chinese steel futures and spot iron ore prices lost 3.6
percent last week, the biggest weekly loss for the two
commodities since May last year.
The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed down 0.6 percent at 3,229 yuan
($530) a tonne.
"Some steel mills have cut production capacity because of
weak demand and tighter cashflow," said an iron ore trader in
China's eastern Shandong province.
Chinese banks have cut lending by as much as 20 percent to
sectors plagued by excess capacity including steel, part of
Beijing's efforts to reform an economy that in three decades
relied on cheap debt to expand at a double-digit pace.
That is tightening cash among Chinese steel mills which are
also taking a hit from slower demand. Top listed steelmaker
Baoshan Iron and Steel kept its prices for major
products flat for April after hiking some prices this month.
The softer steel market has curbed appetite for spot iron
ore cargoes, and traders say prices may be facing more downside
risk.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China fell 1.3 percent to
$110.10 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI on Friday, according to data
provider Steel Index, cutting short a recovery from 17-month
lows reached earlier last week.
The price recovered somewhat after sliding 8.3 percent last
Monday in its deepest plunge since the aftermath of the
financial crisis in 2009. But the rebound was short-lived.
"Stocks at the ports are still very high. I think the market
has room to drop further," said an iron ore trader in Tianjin, a
key delivery point for iron ore into China.
"Some of the owners of the stocks are trying to hold onto
their cargo until the market recovers."
Inventory of imported iron ore at 43 Chinese ports stood at
106.35 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, up almost 23
percent this year, based on data from industry consultancy
Steelhome.
Between 25 and 30 percent of those stocks are tied to
financing deals, traders say, as tight credit conditions in
China have fuelled the use of the raw material as a loan
collateral.
"More cargoes are coming to China but consumption is weak.
The supply pressure on prices may continue," said the
Shandong-based trader.
Top miner Vale is selling a 150,000-tonne cargo
of 64.02-percent grade Brazilian Carajas iron ore arriving in
China mid-April at a tender closing later on Monday, he said.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dropped 0.8 percent to end at 729 yuan a
tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3229 -19.00 -0.58
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 729 -6.00 -0.82
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 110.1 -1.40 -1.26
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 109.66 -1.92 -1.72
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1502 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)