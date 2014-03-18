* Rebar futures end 2-day decline to edge up 0.4 pct in early trade
* Market stabilising, but still no fresh impetus with buyers cautious
By David Stanway
BEIJING, March 18 Rebar futures in China, the world's biggest
steel market, inched up early on Tuesday, but after last week's rout, any
positive signals from the country's new urbanisation plans have been cancelled
out by lingering fears about demand and the risk of widespread plant closures.
"We had this big selloff and it seems to have stabilised a bit since, but
there is no real appetite for the mills to replenish inventories and demand is
still pretty appalling. Everyone is in a holding pattern and no one is taking
any risks," said Graeme Train, an analyst with Macquarie in Shanghai.
The most-traded contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended the morning session up 0.4 percent at 3,258 yuan ($530)
a tonne, ending a two-day decline but not much higher than the record lows of
last week.
Last Monday, weak demand in China led to the biggest daily decline in spot
iron ore prices since August 2009, putting prices at their lowest level since
October 2012. Senior figures in the steel industry said there was room for
further declines.
China's steel sector is struggling with severe overcapacity and weak demand,
and though dozens of mills are on the brink of closure, analysts say a stimulus
is highly unlikely, with the government now determined to meet its commitments
to tackle the supply glut and eliminate polluting plants.
The new 2014-2020 urbanisation plan issued by the government at the weekend
has failed to galvanise the market, despite promising huge amounts of
construction investment over the coming years there was no indication the plan
involved any additional spending.
"Trading prices (were) overwhelmed by more immediate negative concerns,
including further default news, this time in the property sector, together with
ongoing high steel stock, highlighting continuing weak demand," said Melinda
Moore, an analyst with Standard Bank, in an emailed note.
January iron ore imports surged to record levels, leaving port iron ore
stockpiles SH-TOT-IRONINV at their highest level since 2007. Underlying demand
for iron ore still hasn't improved much, even as construction activities heat up
and China enters what is normally its peak steel consumption season.
With demand tepid, analysts suggested the surge might have been driven by
hundreds of complex paper deals designed to improve liquidity among traders and
steel mills.
"Now with the port stockpiles so high and exceeding 100 million tonnes,
there isn't much of a spot market left," said a trader based in Tangshan in
Hebei province.
"In these circumstances, you can't analyse actual market demand by looking
at the import figures. People aren't making money from spot market transactions
but from getting letters of credit, selling the cargo as soon as it has arrived
at port and then using the funds for some other purpose," he said.
But Train of Macquarie said iron ore financing was unlikely to have been the
decisive factor behind the increase in import volumes.
"I wouldn't deny it is happening at all, but I don't believe it is happening
on that sort of scale. There are a few specialists making the odd deal on the
side but I don't think it is widespread."
"We have seen 100-million tonne stockpiles before when demand and imports
were much lower, and they are coming back to that level now with a much higher
run rate of imports," he said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0347 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3258 +13.00 +0.40
DALIAN IRON ORE SEPT4 733 -1.00 -0.14
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 109.6 -0.50 -0.45
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 109.58 -0.08 -0.07
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1781 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)