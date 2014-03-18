* Rebar futures see third consecutive fall, edge down 0.15 pct * Market stabilising, but still no fresh impetus with buyers cautious (Updates prices) By David Stanway BEIJING, March 18 Rebar futures in China, the world's biggest steel market, inched down on Tuesday, with any positive signals from the country's new urbanisation plans cancelled out by lingering fears about demand and the risk of widespread plant closures, especially after a huge price collapse last week. "We had this big selloff and it seems to have stabilised a bit since, but there is no real appetite for the mills to replenish inventories and demand is still pretty appalling. Everyone is in a holding pattern and no one is taking any risks," said Graeme Train, an analyst with Macquarie in Shanghai. After inching up during the morning session, the most-traded contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day down 0.15 percent at 3,240 yuan ($520) a tonne, the third consecutive daily decline and not much higher than the record lows of last week. Last Monday, weak demand in China led to the biggest daily fall in spot iron ore prices since August 2009, putting prices at their lowest level since October 2012. Senior figures in the steel industry said there was room for further declines. China's steel sector is struggling with severe overcapacity and weak demand, and though dozens of mills are on the brink of closure, analysts say a stimulus is highly unlikely, with the government now determined to meet its commitments to tackle the supply glut and eliminate polluting plants. The new 2014-2020 urbanisation plan issued by the government at the weekend has failed to galvanise the market. Despite promising huge amounts of construction investment over the coming years there was no indication the plan involved any additional spending. "Trading prices (were) overwhelmed by more immediate negative concerns, including further default news, this time in the property sector, together with ongoing high steel stock, highlighting continuing weak demand," said Melinda Moore, an analyst with Standard Bank, in an emailed note. January iron ore imports surged to record levels, leaving port iron ore stockpiles SH-TOT-IRONINV at their highest level since 2007. Underlying demand for iron ore still hasn't improved much, even as construction activities heat up and China enters what is normally its peak steel consumption season. With demand tepid, analysts suggested the surge might have been driven by hundreds of complex paper deals designed to improve liquidity among traders and steel mills. "Now with the port stockpiles so high and exceeding 100 million tonnes, there isn't much of a spot market left," said a trader based in Tangshan in Hebei province. "In these circumstances, you can't analyse actual market demand by looking at the import figures. People aren't making money from spot market transactions but from getting letters of credit, selling the cargo as soon as it has arrived at port and then using the funds for some other purpose," he said. But Train of Macquarie said iron ore financing was unlikely to have been the decisive factor behind the increase in import volumes. "I wouldn't deny it is happening at all, but I don't believe it is happening on that sort of scale. There are a few specialists making the odd deal on the side but I don't think it is widespread." "We have seen 100-million tonne stockpiles before when demand and imports were much lower, and they are coming back to that level now with a much higher run rate of imports," he said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0347 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3240 -5.00 -0.15 DALIAN IRON ORE SEPT4 732 -2.00 -0.27 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 109.6 -0.50 -0.45 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 109.58 -0.08 -0.07 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1781 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Subhranshu Sahu)