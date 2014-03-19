* Most-traded Shanghai rebar contract down 0.3 pct in morning session * Steel Index 62-pct iron ore inches up 0.8 pct * China steel assn says output still rising in early March By David Stanway BEIJING, March 19 China's steel futures ended down in morning trade amid ongoing concerns about debt defaults among steel mills as well as the perennial problem of oversupply, but there are faint signs that the world's biggest steel market is about to improve. The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning session, down 0.34 percent at 3,238 yuan ($520) per tonne, but some traders, though generally pessimistic, said the market was showing signs of bottoming out and might see modest improvements in the next few weeks. "Everyone is still cautious but I think things are stable and don't think there is any more bad news that can make it worse," said a trader based in Beijing. "It will still be difficult this year, but I think demand is improving." However, domestic media reports suggesting that Shanxi Haixin Iron and Steel, the largest steel enterprise in Shanxi province, is unable to make payments on debts of 3 billion yuan causing more jitters in China's markets. Iron ore prices showed some signs of recovery on Tuesday, with benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rising $0.9, or 0.8 percent, to reach $110.5 a tonne, according to data from the Steel Index. But Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note that "buying activity is still skewed towards traders with interest from mills remaining shallow". Steel oversupply still preoccupies the domestic market, with latest estimates from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) indicating that daily output rose by 0.7 percent in early March, bringing runs to their highest level since mid-November, despite efforts by big mills to cut production. According to the CISA-affiliated industry consultancy Custeel, stockpiles at major steel mills also increased 2.52 percent over the period, reaching 16.66 million tonnes by early March. CISA, in its monthly market report published late on Tuesday, said output had risen more quickly than expected over February, leading to a glut in the market that has eaten away at the prices of most major products. It said by mid-March, its China steel price index had fallen to its lowest level since February 2006. It said steel product inventories reached 20.86 million tonnes by the end of February, up 33.76 percent on the month, and while demand had increased in early March, high stocks would continue to pressure prices. Fitch Ratings said in a note that high iron ore stockpiles in China, now at 106 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV, were unlikely to deter imports, saying that seasonal factors, pollution concerns and the use of iron ore as collateral had contributed to the inventory surge. It said China's demand for commodities like iron ore was still increasing in absolute terms, while the decline in iron ore prices would also undermine high-cost domestic iron ore production and make imports more attractive. However, while the global iron ore market is likely to be boosted by a seasonal recovery in steel demand beginning in March, the overall health of China's steel enterprises remains in doubt, with CISA estimating that losses among its members in the first two months of the year reached a total of around 3 billion yuan. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0359 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3238 -11.00 -0.34 DALIAN IRON ORE SEP4 735 +5.00 +0.68 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 110.5 +0.90 +0.82 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 108.82 -0.76 -0.69 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)