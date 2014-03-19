* Most-traded Shanghai rebar contract ends down 0.22 pct
* Steel Index 62-pct iron ore inches up 0.8 pct
* China steel association says output still rising in early
March
(Updates prices)
By David Stanway
BEIJING, March 19 China's steel futures ended
down in morning trade amid ongoing concerns about debt defaults
among steel mills as well as the perennial problem of
oversupply, but there are faint signs that the world's biggest
steel market is about to improve.
The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ended down 0.22 percent at 3,242 yuan ($520)
per tonne, but some traders, though generally pessimistic, said
the market was showing signs of bottoming out and might see
modest improvements in the next few weeks.
"Everyone is still cautious but I think things are stable
and don't think there is any more bad news that can make it
worse," said a trader based in Beijing. "It will still be
difficult this year, but I think demand is improving."
However, domestic media reports suggesting that Shanxi
Haixin Iron and Steel, the largest steel enterprise in Shanxi
province, is unable to make payments on debts of 3 billion yuan
caused more jitters in China's markets.
Iron ore prices showed some signs of recovery on Tuesday,
with benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rising
$0.9, or 0.8 percent, to reach $110.5 a tonne, according to data
from the Steel Index.
But Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note that
"buying activity is still skewed towards traders with interest
from mills remaining shallow".
Steel oversupply still preoccupies the domestic market, with
latest estimates from the China Iron and Steel Association
(CISA) indicating that daily output rose by 0.7 percent in early
March, bringing runs to their highest level since mid-November,
despite efforts by big mills to cut production.
According to the CISA-affiliated industry consultancy
Custeel, stockpiles at major steel mills also increased 2.52
percent over the period, reaching 16.66 million tonnes by early
March.
CISA, in its monthly market report published late on
Tuesday, said output had risen more quickly than expected over
February, leading to a glut in the market that has eaten away at
the prices of most major products. It said by mid-March, its
China steel price index had fallen to its lowest level since
February 2006.
It said steel product inventories reached 20.86 million
tonnes by the end of February, up 33.76 percent on the month,
and while demand had increased in early March, high stocks would
continue to pressure prices.
Fitch Ratings said in a note that high iron ore stockpiles
in China, now at 106 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV, were
unlikely to deter imports, saying that seasonal factors,
pollution concerns and the use of iron ore as collateral had
contributed to the inventory surge.
It said China's demand for commodities like iron ore was
still increasing in absolute terms, while the decline in iron
ore prices would also undermine high-cost domestic iron ore
production and make imports more attractive.
However, while the global iron ore market is likely to be
boosted by a seasonal recovery in steel demand beginning in
March, the overall health of China's steel enterprises remains
in doubt, with CISA estimating that losses among its members in
the first two months of the year reached a total of around 3
billion yuan.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3242 -7.00 -0.22
DALIAN IRON ORE SEP4 732 +2.00 +0.27
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 110.5 +0.90 +0.82
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 108.82 -0.76 -0.69
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan)
