(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday) * Dalian iron ore futures at 6-wk high, spot ore at 1-wk top * China steel inventories have dropped almost 2 mln T in 5 weeks By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 8 Shanghai steel rebar futures hit one-month peaks on Tuesday as investors bid up prices after a holiday weekend amid optimism over the outlook for demand after a sustained drop in Chinese stockpiles since the start of March. Inventory of trader-held steel products in China, the world's biggest consumer, has fallen by nearly 2 million tonnes in the past five weeks, reflecting firmer demand. Consumption may strengthen further through May when demand for steel usually increases along with brisk construction activity. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a high of 3,406 yuan ($550) a tonne, its loftiest since March 7. It was up 1.3 percent at 3,397 yuan by 0229 GMT. The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.5 percent to 820 yuan per tonne, after peaking earlier at 824 yuan, its highest since Feb. 24. Stockpiles of five major steel products fell to 18.67 million tonnes as of April 4 from 19.27 million tonnes the previous week, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed. They have dropped continuously since the end of February when they stood at 20.33 million tonnes. Stocks of rebar, a construction steel product that accounts for bulk of the inventory, stood at 9.34 million tonnes last week, down from 10.42 million tonnes at end-February, the data showed. "Market participants are anticipating that consumption will rise further in April and May, and the government is also trying to stimulate the economy in the short term," said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. Beijing has fast-tracked spending on railways and other projects in the country's poorer regions and also cut taxes for small businesses in a bid to prop up a slowing economy. The plan is to add at least 6,600 kilometres of railway lines this year, 1,000 kilometres more than last year, at a cost of $24 billion. That should benefit the steel sector and help sustain gains in iron ore, said Morgan Stanley which sees the spot price averaging at $120 a tonne in the current quarter. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.3 percent to $117.20 a tonne on Monday, the highest since April 1, according to data provider Steel Index. The price spike, the raw material's third straight day of gains, was spurred by a few cargoes sold at higher levels on physical platform globalORE with overall trading activity lean with Chinese markets shut on Monday for a public holiday. Twenty-eight dry bulk vessels were chartered to haul spot iron ore cargoes to Chinese buyers last week, the most since the week ended Feb. 21, said Jeffrey Landsberg, managing director at Commodore Research & Consultancy "China continues to show that its demand for high quality iron ore imports that remain at still relatively cheap prices is very strong," Landsberg said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0229 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3397 +45.00 +1.34 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 820 +20.00 +2.50 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.2 +1.50 +1.30 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.02 +0.32 +0.27 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)