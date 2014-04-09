* Firmer Chinese steel prices behind iron ore gains
* Iron ore has rebounded almost 13 pct since March rout
* China daily steel output stays above 2 mln T in late March
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 9 Spot iron ore prices rose to
the highest since February as firmer steel demand encouraged
Chinese mills to restock, helping the raw material recover
nearly 13 percent from last month's rout.
China's pledge to speed up spending on railway projects to
aid a slowing economy has fueled recent gains in steel prices in
the world's biggest consumer of the alloy along with a seasonal
pickup in demand.
"Mills have more incentive now to sustain their production
so they're buying more raw material," said a Shanghai-based iron
ore trader.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose
0.9 percent to $118.20 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since
Feb. 25, based on data from compiler Steel Index. The price has
risen 12.9 percent since hitting a 17-month low in early March.
That was the fourth day in a row that the benchmark
62-percent grade price increased and it may stretch to a fifth
with some physical cargoes sold at stronger levels on Wednesday.
Global miner Rio Tinto sold a 190,000-tonne
cargo of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at
$120.30 a tonne on the globalORE platform for delivery to China
in May, traders said.
China's crude steel output remained well above 2 million
tonnes a day on average in late March, even as the rate slipped
to 2.073 million tonnes from 2.096 million tonnes in the middle
of the month, according to estimates from the China Iron and
Steel Association.
The daily pace averaged at 2.097 million tonnes in the first
10 days of March, the highest since mid-November.
Some Chinese steel mills are looking for high-grade cargoes
for which spot supply is relatively tight, the Shanghai trader
said.
"But I'm still relatively cautious on whether the
(benchmark) price can go beyond $120 because we're still looking
forward to huge supply later this year," he said.
Morgan Stanley sees global seaborne iron ore supply
exceeding demand by 79 million tonnes this year, and doubling to
158 million tonnes in 2015.
"Although current market conditions remain relatively
balanced, supply growth will begin to outpace global demand
growth as the year progresses," Morgan Stanley said in an April
8 report.
The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was little changed at 3,402 yuan
($550) a tonne by midday, not too far off a one-month peak of
3,425 touched on Tuesday.
Rebar, used to reinforce concrete in buildings, has
recovered more than 8 percent from a record low of 3,141 yuan
reached last month.
Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 823 yuan per tonne,
after hitting a six-week high of 833 yuan in the previous
session.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0433 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3402 -3.00 -0.09
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 823 +2.00 +0.24
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 118.2 +1.00 +0.85
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 119.26 +2.24 +1.91
IO swap 62%Fe APR14 119.56 +0.69 +0.58
IO swap 62%Fe MAY14 118.31 +1.12 +0.96
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)