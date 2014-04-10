* No big stimulus to lift China's economy-Premier * China's March iron ore imports rebound from 13-month low By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 10 Chinese steel and iron ore futures retreated on Thursday as customs data showed exports from the world's No.2 economy fell a for a second straight month and the government said it will not resort to major stimulus measures. The fall in steel and iron ore futures in China may stall a rally in spot iron ore prices, which rose to a six-week high on Wednesday. China's exports unexpectedly dropped in March and imports fell by double digits, deepening concerns about weak manufacturing and slowing economic growth. Still, Beijing will not take any big stimulus measures to counter short-term fluctuations in its economic growth, Premier Li Keqiang said, stressing again that authorities are flexible on meeting the 2014 growth target. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 3,383 yuan ($550) a tonne by midday. It touched a one-month high of 3,425 yuan on Tuesday. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active September iron ore contract slipped nearly 1 percent to 817 yuan per tonne. It touched a six-week peak of 833 yuan earlier this week, also on Tuesday. China's commitment to speed up spending on railway projects to support its economy, along with a seasonal pickup in demand, has fuelled recent gains in steel prices in the world's biggest consumer of the alloy. But that demand pickup rests on the fate of an economy for which the outlook is shaky after weak manufacturing and trade numbers were posted in the first quarter. Nevertheless, China's imports of iron ore rebounded in March to 73.96 million tonnes, up from a 13-month low in February. For the first quarter, imports of the iron ore jumped 19.4 percent from a year earlier to 222 million tonnes. Shipments hit a record high of 86.82 million tonnes in January. "The market is being worried about a slowdown but when you look at the evidence of imports over the last two or three months they continue to show strong numbers," said Jonathan Barratt, head of commodities research firm Barratt's Bulletin. "That indicates to me that the Chinese government is willing to support any slowdown with infrastructure spending." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1 percent to $119.40 a tonne on Wednesday, its loftiest since Feb. 24, based on data from Steel Index. "Mills continued to seek cargo, worried about being caught on the backfoot amid the recent surge in iron ore prices," Steel Index said. There had been good buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes out of Australia this week, as well as from smaller suppliers such as Malaysia, traders said. "With steel prices pressured again, I think the spot purchases (of iron ore) may be finished for the moment," said an iron ore trader in Tianjin. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0425 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3383 -19.00 -0.56 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 817 -7.00 -0.85 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 119.4 +1.20 +1.02 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 119.82 +0.56 +0.47 IO swap 62%Fe APR14 118.63 -0.93 -0.78 IO swap 62%Fe MAY14 117.19 -1.12 -0.95 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)