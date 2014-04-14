* Iron ore stocks at Chinese ports rise again, tops 108 mln T * Appetite for spot ore cargoes seen limited By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 14 Chinese steel and iron ore futures extended recent losses on Monday, pressured by a weak outlook for demand in the world's top consumer of the two commodities. A seasonal pickup in steel consumption in China is unlikely to be enough to prop up steel prices given downside risk to economic growth and Beijing not keen on providing major stimulus measures. China's gross domestic product likely grew 7.3 percent in the first quarter, the slowest pace in five years, according to economists polled by Reuters, ahead of the data to be released on Wednesday. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.5 percent at 3,350 yuan ($540) a tonne by midday. It was rebar's fourth straight session of decline after hitting a one-month high of 3,425 yuan last week that was spurred by a sustained decline in stocks of steel products in China. "I think seasonal demand will not provide much support for steel prices because production remains the same. Overcapacity is the key issue and if that's not solved, that means you will never be able to see a sustained increase in steel and iron ore prices," said a trader in Shanghai. April and May are typically among the brisk months for steel consumption in China as construction activity increases. Yet any recovery in prices is easily capped by the huge amount of steel available in the market as mills continue to produce crude steel near a record pace at more than 2 million tonnes a day. Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 802 yuan, down for a third session in a row. Appetite for spot cargoes in China, which buys about two-thirds of globally traded iron ore, was likely to ease this week as buyers take their cue from softer steel prices. "Some mills have already finished their short-term replenishment of iron ore so buying interest has shrunk since the end of last week," said the Shanghai trader. "They also expect the price would fall again because there is pressure from the huge supply." Stocks of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports stood at 108.2 million tonnes as of Friday SH-TOT-IRONINV, up 550,000 tonnes from the previous week, data from industry consultancy Steelhome showed. The inventory hit a record high of 108.45 million tonnes in late March. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped nearly 2 percent to $116.90 a tonne on Friday, said data compiler Steel Index. "The fall reflected much lighter interest from Chinese steel mills, shying away from the spot market amid the recent step up in prices. Credit conditions remain tight for the sector despite near-term fundamentals improving," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. A cargo of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines traded at $116.50 a tonne at the platform run by the China Beijing International Mining Exchange on Monday, up from $115.59 at a tender for the same grade on Friday, traders said. Global miner BHP Billiton is selling a 90,000-tonne cargo of 57.6-percent grade Australian Yandi fines at a tender closing later on Monday, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0437 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3350 -16.00 -0.48 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 802 -10.00 -1.23 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.9 -2.20 -1.85 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.37 -1.36 -1.15 IO 62%Fe APR14 117.06 -0.07 -0.06 IO 62%Fe MAY14 115.38 -0.50 -0.43 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Anand Basu)