* China Q1 GDP growth at 7.4 pct, beats forecast * China's daily steel output at record 2.266 mln T in March * BHP Billiton lifts full-year iron ore output target By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 16 Chinese steel and iron ore futures weakened on Wednesday after the world's second-largest economy expanded at its slowest pace in 18 months in the first quarter, although a slightly higher-than-forecast growth capped losses. China's economy grew an annual 7.4 percent in the first quarter, slower than the 7.7 percent pace in the previous three months but ahead of market expectations of 7.3 percent. The growth slowdown reflects Beijing's efforts to restructure its economic model to rely less on investment and more on consumption, analysts say, which may keep steel prices from rising. The first-quarter GDP data confirmed that China "is on track to rebalance its economy and has no urgency to provide any stimulus anytime soon," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. Fixed-asset investment grew 17.6 percent in the first quarter, below market estimates for an 18.1 percent rise and that shows investment in the steel-intensive construction sector was slowing, she said. "The chance is low for prices of both steel and iron ore to go higher because of oversupply," said Lau. China's average daily crude steel output hit a record high of 2.266 million tonnes in March. [ID::nL3N0N80NI] The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had eased half a percent to 3,336 yuan ($540) a tonne by midday. Rebar, a construction steel product, had rebounded from a record low of 3,141 yuan reached in March, but has struggled to gain further since touching a one-month high of 3,425 yuan last week. Lau said she doesn't expect steel demand to increase strongly during the seasonally brisk months of April and May given the slow decline in inventories of steel products in China. Trader-held steel stockpiles dropped for a sixth straight week to 17.99 million tonnes last week, from 18.76 million tonnes the prior week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel. Since the end of February, the stockpiles have fallen by 2.8 million tonnes. Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 798 yuan per tonne, slipping for a fifth session in a row. BHP Billiton , the world's No. 3 iron ore producer, increased its full-year iron ore production guidance by 5 million tonnes to 217 million tonnes as it pushes ahead with new mine work in Australia. Top miners have been increasing output amid optimism that demand from top market China will remain robust. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $117.10 a tonne on Tuesday, said data provider Steel Index. "Traders are relatively more positive than steel mills and are not willing to sell at low prices, while some traders regret that they haven't booked more cargoes when prices slumped earlier," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. Spot iron ore prices have recovered nearly 12 percent since hitting a 17-month trough of $104.70 on March 10, but have struggled to breach the $120 resistance level. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0337 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3336 -17.00 -0.51 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 798 -5.00 -0.62 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.1 +0.10 +0.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.18 -0.56 -0.48 IO swap 62%Fe APR14 116.33 -0.34 -0.29 IO swap 62%Fe MAY14 114 -0.83 -0.72 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2220 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Sunil Nair)