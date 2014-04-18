* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore hit three-week lows

SINGAPORE, April 18 Chinese steel rebar futures fell nearly 3 percent on Friday in their steepest decline in more than a month on worries that a significant boost in supply would dampen a fragile seasonal recovery in demand.

Daily crude steel output in China, the top producer and consumer, jumped nearly 4 percent to 2.152 million tonnes in the first 10 days of April compared with the March 21-31 rate, China Iron and Steel Association data showed on Thursday.

There is an estimated excess steel production capacity of between 200 and 300 million tonnes a year in China, a long-running problem that Beijing is aiming to resolve this year by curbing credit to the sector and shutting outdated facilities.

The sharp rise in output in early April suggests mills responded to a rebound in steel prices from lows in March and were hoping to benefit from a seasonal pick-up in demand as construction activity increases from this month.

"If steel production continues to be high, this will weigh on steel prices further. The recovery in demand hasn't been that strong and now any support from that will not be enough because supply is increasing faster," said a trader in Shanghai.

The most briskly trade rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,236 yuan ($520) a tonne, its weakest since March 25.

It closed down 2.6 percent at 3,245 yuan, losing nearly 3 percent for the week, the most since mid-March.

The price of rebar, used to reinforce concrete in buildings, has mostly fallen since hitting a one-month high of 3,425 yuan on April 8, having struggled to sustain gains since bouncing off a record low of 3,141 yuan reached in mid-March.

The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped to 774 yuan a tonne, its lowest since March 28. It settled at 781 yuan, down 2 percent for the day and 3.7 percent for the week, its weekly loss also the steepest since mid-March.

Global supply of iron ore is also bound to increase from the second half of 2014 as miners boost output, potentially weighing on prices.

Morgan Stanley sees global seaborne iron ore supply exceeding demand by 79 million tonnes this year, with the surplus doubling to 158 million tonnes in 2015.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $116.50 a tonne on Thursday versus Wednesday's $116.20, based on data compiled by Steel Index.

"We are not looking at any cargoes at the moment. Some mills have been saying they've been getting a lot of offers in the market and were not keen on buying anything because they think prices could fall again," said the Shanghai-based trader.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3245 -86.00 -2.58 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 781 -16.00 -2.01 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.5 +0.30 +0.26 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.16 +1.02 +0.88 IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 116.25 -0.17 -0.15 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 113.83 +0.00 +0.00 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

