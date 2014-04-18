* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore hit three-week lows
* Both had their worst week since mid-March
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chinese steel rebar futures
fell nearly 3 percent on Friday in their steepest decline in
more than a month on worries that a significant boost in supply
would dampen a fragile seasonal recovery in demand.
Daily crude steel output in China, the top producer and
consumer, jumped nearly 4 percent to 2.152 million tonnes in the
first 10 days of April compared with the March 21-31 rate, China
Iron and Steel Association data showed on Thursday.
There is an estimated excess steel production capacity of
between 200 and 300 million tonnes a year in China, a
long-running problem that Beijing is aiming to resolve this year
by curbing credit to the sector and shutting outdated
facilities.
The sharp rise in output in early April suggests mills
responded to a rebound in steel prices from lows in March and
were hoping to benefit from a seasonal pick-up in demand as
construction activity increases from this month.
"If steel production continues to be high, this will weigh
on steel prices further. The recovery in demand hasn't been that
strong and now any support from that will not be enough because
supply is increasing faster," said a trader in Shanghai.
The most briskly trade rebar for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,236
yuan ($520) a tonne, its weakest since March 25.
It closed down 2.6 percent at 3,245 yuan, losing nearly 3
percent for the week, the most since mid-March.
The price of rebar, used to reinforce concrete in buildings,
has mostly fallen since hitting a one-month high of 3,425 yuan
on April 8, having struggled to sustain gains since bouncing off
a record low of 3,141 yuan reached in mid-March.
The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange dropped to 774 yuan a tonne, its
lowest since March 28. It settled at 781 yuan, down 2 percent
for the day and 3.7 percent for the week, its weekly loss also
the steepest since mid-March.
Global supply of iron ore is also bound to increase from the
second half of 2014 as miners boost output, potentially weighing
on prices.
Morgan Stanley sees global seaborne iron ore supply
exceeding demand by 79 million tonnes this year, with the
surplus doubling to 158 million tonnes in 2015.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was
little changed at $116.50 a tonne on Thursday versus Wednesday's
$116.20, based on data compiled by Steel Index.
"We are not looking at any cargoes at the moment. Some mills
have been saying they've been getting a lot of offers in the
market and were not keen on buying anything because they think
prices could fall again," said the Shanghai-based trader.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3245 -86.00 -2.58
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 781 -16.00 -2.01
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.5 +0.30 +0.26
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.16 +1.02 +0.88
IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 116.25 -0.17 -0.15
IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 113.83 +0.00 +0.00
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous
trading day
($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)