* Rebar has lost more than 3 pct over five sessions

* Dalian iron ore gains after seven-day slide

By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 21 Chinese steel rebar futures dropped for a fifth day on Monday, reflecting concerns that seasonal demand from the world's top consumer of the alloy would not be strong enough to soak up hefty supply.

The outlook for steel consumption for the rest of the year was also not firm, presenting a further headwind to prices, and to raw material iron ore which has fallen off April highs near $120 a tonne.

Beijing has ruled out any big stimulus to boost its economy as it restructures the country's growth model to rely more on consumption and less on investment, a big driver of steel consumption.

"Demand will be picking up gradually in May, but high output and inventories will certainly pressure prices, and the outlook is not quite rosy for the rest of this year," said a steel trader in China's eastern Anhui province.

Daily crude steel output in China jumped nearly 4 percent to 2.152 million tonnes in the first 10 days of April from late April, putting annualised production at about 786 million tonnes, up from last year's 779 million tonnes.

The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.4 percent at 3,256 yuan a tonne by midday.

Rebar, a construction steel product, has lost 3.4 percent for the five sessions to Monday.

Jiangsu Shagang Group, China's biggest private steelmaker, will cut prices of rebar and wire rod, mainly for construction use, by 50 yuan a tonne for late April bookings, traders said.

Earlier this month, industry pricing leader Baoshan Iron and Steel said it would slash its prices for May after keeping them flat in April, moving to spur demand in what in past years has been a brisk consumption month for steel.

The weaker steel prices are likely to curb steelmakers' interest in stocking up on iron ore.

"May and June are likely to be challenging months for iron ore and we expect prices to fall to around $105," Citigroup analyst Ivan Szpakowski said in a note.

Citi expects increased supplies from China as well as top exporters Australia and Brazil will put a lid on prices.

"Moreover, while we believe that Chinese demand has reached a near-term cyclical bottom, positive demand seasonality will fade with the onset of summer and we do not expect monetary policy easing and fiscal stimulus to have a material impact until the second half of the year," Szpakowski said.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $116.50 a tonne on Thursday, based on the latest available data from Steel Index which did not publish pricing figures during the Good Friday holiday.

At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore contract for delivery in September was up 0.6 percent at 787 yuan a tonne after a seven-day slide.

($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Anand Basu)