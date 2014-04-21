* Rebar has lost 4 pct over five sessions, Dalian iron ore steady

* Top steel producer Hebei's March output down 3.5 pct

* Citi sees iron ore falling to around $105/tonne (Adds Hebei steel output, China iron ore imports, updates prices)

By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 21 Chinese steel rebar futures dropped for a fifth day on Monday, reflecting concerns that seasonal demand from the world's top consumer of the alloy would not be strong enough to soak up hefty supply.

The outlook for steel consumption for the rest of the year was also not firm, presenting a further headwind to prices, and to raw material iron ore which has fallen off April highs near $120 a tonne.

Beijing has ruled out any big stimulus to boost its economy as it restructures the country's growth model to rely more on consumption and less on investment, a big driver of steel demand.

"Demand will be picking up gradually in May, but high output and inventories will certainly pressure prices, and the outlook is not quite rosy for the rest of this year," said a steel trader in China's eastern Anhui province.

Daily crude steel output in China jumped nearly 4 percent to 2.152 million tonnes in the first 10 days of April from late April, putting annualised production at about 786 million tonnes, up from last year's 779 million tonnes.

But other mills have curbed output in response to slower demand, tighter cashflow and a state-led anti-pollution drive. Crude steel output at Hebei, China's top steel producing province, dropped 3.5 percent from a year earlier to 17.43 million tonnes in March.

The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1 percent to settle at 3,235 yuan ($520) a tonne.

Rebar, a construction steel product, has lost 4 percent in the five sessions to Monday.

Jiangsu Shagang Group, China's biggest private steelmaker, will cut prices of rebar and wire rod, mainly for construction use, by 50 yuan a tonne for late April bookings, traders said.

Earlier this month, industry pricing leader Baoshan Iron and Steel said it would slash its prices for May after keeping them flat in April, moving to spur demand in what in past years has been a brisk consumption month for steel.

The weaker steel prices are likely to curb steelmakers' interest in stocking up on iron ore.

"May and June are likely to be challenging months for iron ore and we expect prices to fall to around $105," Citigroup analyst Ivan Szpakowski said in a note.

Citi expects increased supplies from China as well as top exporters Australia and Brazil will put a lid on prices.

"Moreover, while we believe that Chinese demand has reached a near-term cyclical bottom, positive demand seasonality will fade with the onset of summer and we do not expect monetary policy easing and fiscal stimulus to have a material impact until the second half of the year," Szpakowski said.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $116.50 a tonne on Thursday, based on the latest available data from Steel Index which did not publish pricing figures during the Good Friday holiday.

China imported 40.7 million tonnes of iron ore from Australia in March, up 26.8 percent from a year ago and accounting for 55 percent of its total imports last month, customs data showed on Monday.

At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore contract for delivery in September eased 0.1 percent to end at 781 yuan a tonne, surrendering early gains.

($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Anand Basu and Anupama Dwivedi)