* Steel demand to improve, but wobbly economic outlook weighs * India lifts ban on iron ore mining in Goa, pressuring prices * Iron ore prices lose 16 pct so far this year (Updates rebar, iron ore close prices) SHANGHAI, April 22 Chinese rebar futures fell for a sixth day to a near one-month low on Tuesday as concerns over slowing economic growth in the world's top steel producer offset hopes for a seasonal recovery in demand. Steel use typically improves in the second quarter as construction and manufacturing activity pick up during the warmer months, but Beijing having made clear it has no intention to roll out major stimulus measures or loosen credit is expected to weigh on demand. "The market sentiment is currently mixed. Investors are bearish on China's economic outlook, but they are still expecting steel demand to improve and there is a possibility that prices might rebound soon after continuous falls," said a rebar futures broker in Shanghai. The benchmark October rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to a low of 3,211 yuan ($519) a tonne, the lowest since March 25. It narrowed losses to 0.15 percent to end at 3,244 yuan by close, but has lost 4 percent in the six sessions to Tuesday. "Tight credit also has a big impact on our business as our orders are actually good but customers can't settle the payment in a timely way," said a trader in eastern Jiangsu province. Iron ore prices dropped to the lowest in more than three weeks on the extended losses in steel prices and rising supply. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the iron ore contract for delivery in September dropped to a session low of 768 yuan, its lowest since March 28. It closed 0.4 percent lower at 779 yuan. India on Monday lifted a 19-month ban on iron ore mining in Goa, its top exporting state, a move that will put more pressure on global prices, although it capped annual output in the state at 20 million tonnes. The additional supply from Goa, which exports nearly all of its output, would add to an expected surplus of iron ore this year as big mining companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton boost production while demand from top consumer China slows. Morgan Stanley sees global seaborne iron ore supply exceeding demand by 79 million tonnes this year, with the surplus doubling to 158 million tonnes in 2015. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell to $113.3 a tonne on Monday, its lowest since March 28 and down 2.7 percent from Thursday, according to data provider the Steel Index, which did not publish pricing figures during the Good Friday holiday. It has fallen about 16 percent this year as a slowing Chinese economy curbs its demand for the steelmaking raw material. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3244 -5.00 -0.15 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 779 -3.00 -0.38 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 113.75 -3.41 -2.91 IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 115.08 -1.17 -1.01 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 112 -1.83 -1.61 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2274 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Richard Pullin)