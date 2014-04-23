* Downside on rebar prices seen limited
* CISA sees steel demand growing, but prices under pressure
* China's manufacturing growth still low
(Adds iron ore deal, update steel, iron ore close prices)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, April 23 Chinese steel futures rose
for the first time in seven sessions on Wednesday on a pick-up
in seasonal demand, but gains are expected to be limited by
chronic oversupply and slow manufacturing growth.
China's steel consumption growth is set to slow to 3 percent
this year, half the rate in 2013, the China Metallurgical
Industry Planning and Research Institute said earlier in the
year, as weak economic growth in the world's second-biggest
economy hits industrial demand.
"Rebar futures have fallen too much and the downside room is
limited, but I don't expect gains to be big as steel-consuming
sectors have lost steam, capping steel demand," said Qiu
Yuecheng, an analyst with steel trading platform Xiben New Line
Co Ltd in Shanghai.
Benchmark October rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange had inched up 1 percent to 3,266 yuan ($522) a
tonne by close. They had lost 4 percent in the previous six
sessions.
China's factory activity shrank for the fourth straight
month in April, signalling economic weakness had stretched into
the second quarter, a preliminary survey showed on Wednesday,
although the pace of decline eased helped by policy steps to
arrest the slowdown.
The HSBC/Markit flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for
April rose to 48.3 from March's final reading of 48.0, still
below the 50 line separating expansion from contraction.
Signs of a slowdown in the first quarter had been evident in
a series of economic indicators, prompting the government to
unveil a series of measures to promote growth, but it has ruled
out major stimulus.
Steel use typically improves in the second quarter as
construction and manufacturing activity pick up during the
warmer months.
"Since Beijing has rolled out mini-stimulus, China's
economic growth is expected to be maintained in a reasonable
range and steel demand will also grow," the China Iron & Steel
Association (CISA) said in a monthly report on Wednesday.
"But the oversupply will not be improved in the short term,
and steel prices will be unlikely to go up much."
The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for September delivery, had rebounded 1.4
percent to close at 786 yuan.
"If steel prices can't reach high levels in the second
quarter, the downside risks for iron ore will accelerate," CISA
said in another report on Tuesday, adding that global miners
have increased shipments since April.
A cargo of 80,000-tonne Australian iron ore fines with
62-percent grade was sold at $112 a tonne, delivered to China in
early June, down up to $5.5 from last week, traders said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped 0.7 percent to $112.5 a tonne on Tuesday, its lowest
since March 28, according to data provider Steel Index. It has
fallen about 16 percent this year as the slowing Chinese economy
curbs its demand for the steelmaking raw material.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3266 +34.00 +1.05
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 786 +11.00 +1.42
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 112.5 -0.80 -0.71
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 111.28 -2.47 -2.17
IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 114.67 -0.41 -0.36
IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 111.25 -0.75 -0.67
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous
trading day
($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Anupama Dwivedi)