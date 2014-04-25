* Rally in iron ore futures prices narrow * High stockpiles, credit crunch weigh on prices SHANGHAI, April 25 Chinese iron ore futures rose for a third day on Friday and were set to post their fourth weekly gain in five, as purchases of the raw material picked up in the world's top consumer, but a dim economic outlook may limit further gains. A slew of weak data showed the world's second-biggest economy is losing steam, raising hopes that Beijing will roll out more mini-stimulus to battle the slowdown. The government has ruled out a big stimulus package. "Purchases (of iron ore) from steel mills have risen as market sentiment is improving a bit, since we are hoping that steel demand will get a boost from more investment in infrastructure projects," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Beijing has said it would allow more private investment in infrastructure and energy projects, while construction activity is also picking up as the weather warms. The most active iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had edged up 0.6 percent to 795 yuan by 0203 GMT. They surged 2.1 percent the day before. However, gains in the raw material were curbed by record-level port inventories and increasing supplies from overseas miners, as well as persistently tight liquidity reining in buying from mills. "Port inventories are still at about 100 million tonnes and the biggest trouble is that mills' cash flows are constrained, so they don't have much money to stock up," said another trader in northern China's Hebei province. Chinese banks have largely slashed loans to steelmakers this year amid concerns on the sector's inability to repay loans due to the slowing economic growth. Pressuring prices further, global miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are also expected to push ahead with expansion plans this year. Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rebounded 0.9 percent to $113.2 a tonne on Thursday, after stretching losses for three sessions in a row, but it is still on track for the second weekly loss. The benchmark rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded little changed at 3,275 yuan a tonne by 0203 GMT. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0203 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3275 +0.00 +0.00 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 795 +5.00 +0.63 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 113.2 +1.00 +0.89 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 113.58 +0.27 +0.24 IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 115.17 +0.23 +0.20 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 112.5 +0.75 +0.67 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)