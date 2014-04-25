* Rally in iron ore futures prices narrow
* High stockpiles, credit crunch weigh on prices
(Adds iron ore deals, update iron ore, rebar futures)
SHANGHAI, April 25 Chinese iron ore futures rose
for a third day on Friday and posted their fourth weekly gain in
five, as purchases of the raw material picked up in the world's
top consumer, but a dim economic outlook may limit further
gains.
A slew of weak data showed the world's second-biggest
economy is losing steam, raising hopes that Beijing will roll
out more mini-stimulus to battle the slowdown. The government
has ruled out a big stimulus package.
"Purchases (of iron ore) from steel mills have risen as
market sentiment is improving a bit, since we are hoping that
steel demand will get a boost from more investment in
infrastructure projects," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Beijing has said it would allow more private investment in
infrastructure and energy projects, while construction activity
is also picking up as the weather warms.
The most active iron ore futures contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange had edged up 0.6 percent to 795
yuan ($130) by close. They surged 2.1 percent the day before,
and gained 1.8 percent for the week.
However, gains in the raw material were curbed by
record-level port inventories and increasing supplies from
overseas miners, as well as persistently tight liquidity reining
in buying from mills.
"Port inventories are still at about 100 million tonnes and
the biggest trouble is that mills' cash flows are constrained,
so they don't have much money to stock up," said another trader
in northern China's Hebei province.
Chinese banks have largely slashed loans to steelmakers this
year amid concerns on the sector's inability to repay loans due
to the slowing economic growth.
Pressuring prices further, global miners such as Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton are also
expected to push ahead with expansion plans this year.
Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
rebounded 0.9 percent to $113.2 a tonne on Thursday, after
stretching losses for three sessions in a row, but it is still
on track for the second weekly loss.
A cargo of 70,000-tonne Australian iron ore fines was sold
at $110 a tonne based on 62-percent grade, to be delivered to
China in May, down $3 from a similar deal struck on Thursday,
traders said. Two cargoes for June delivery were sold at a
premium of $1.5 based on indexes.
The benchmark rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed little changed at
3,276 yuan. It ended the week by 0.3 percent higher.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3276 +1.00 +0.03
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 795 +5.00 +0.63
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 113.2 +1.00 +0.89
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 113.58 +0.27 +0.24
IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 115.17 +0.23 +0.20
IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 112.5 +0.75 +0.67
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous
trading day
($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)