* Rally in iron ore futures prices narrow * High stockpiles, credit crunch weigh on prices (Adds iron ore deals, update iron ore, rebar futures) SHANGHAI, April 25 Chinese iron ore futures rose for a third day on Friday and posted their fourth weekly gain in five, as purchases of the raw material picked up in the world's top consumer, but a dim economic outlook may limit further gains. A slew of weak data showed the world's second-biggest economy is losing steam, raising hopes that Beijing will roll out more mini-stimulus to battle the slowdown. The government has ruled out a big stimulus package. "Purchases (of iron ore) from steel mills have risen as market sentiment is improving a bit, since we are hoping that steel demand will get a boost from more investment in infrastructure projects," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Beijing has said it would allow more private investment in infrastructure and energy projects, while construction activity is also picking up as the weather warms. The most active iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had edged up 0.6 percent to 795 yuan ($130) by close. They surged 2.1 percent the day before, and gained 1.8 percent for the week. However, gains in the raw material were curbed by record-level port inventories and increasing supplies from overseas miners, as well as persistently tight liquidity reining in buying from mills. "Port inventories are still at about 100 million tonnes and the biggest trouble is that mills' cash flows are constrained, so they don't have much money to stock up," said another trader in northern China's Hebei province. Chinese banks have largely slashed loans to steelmakers this year amid concerns on the sector's inability to repay loans due to the slowing economic growth. Pressuring prices further, global miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are also expected to push ahead with expansion plans this year. Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rebounded 0.9 percent to $113.2 a tonne on Thursday, after stretching losses for three sessions in a row, but it is still on track for the second weekly loss. A cargo of 70,000-tonne Australian iron ore fines was sold at $110 a tonne based on 62-percent grade, to be delivered to China in May, down $3 from a similar deal struck on Thursday, traders said. Two cargoes for June delivery were sold at a premium of $1.5 based on indexes. The benchmark rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed little changed at 3,276 yuan. It ended the week by 0.3 percent higher. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3276 +1.00 +0.03 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 795 +5.00 +0.63 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 113.2 +1.00 +0.89 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 113.58 +0.27 +0.24 IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 115.17 +0.23 +0.20 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 112.5 +0.75 +0.67 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)