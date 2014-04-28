SHANGHAI, April 28 Chinese iron ore futures dived nearly 5 percent on Monday as investors are worried that domestic banks could further cut credit lines to the sector to minimize default risks amid a slowing economy. Chinese banks have cut loans to the capital-intensive steel industry including iron ore traders due to concerns over their inability to repay loans, particularly since the slowing economy hit demand growth for metals this year. "The market is all talking this morning about the banking regulator telling banks to check iron ore financing to stem default risks, though it seems no one can confirm this is a new measure or not," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. "The credit crunch facing the steel sector has been going on a long time, and this will not be improved in the near future, but I still think investors are a bit over-reacted." Reuters was not able to confirm any official notice from the China Banking Regulatory Commission of the cut in credit. The benchmark iron ore contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange tumbled 4.8 percent to 758 yuan ($120) by the midday break. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3220 -59.00 -1.80 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 758 -38.00 -4.77 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 111 -2.20 -1.94 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 111.54 -2.04 -1.80 IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 115.13 -0.04 -0.03 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 111.13 -1.37 -1.22 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2536 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)