* Banking regulator urges probe of iron ore financing

* Demand robust but rising supplies, economy hurt prices

* Spot cargo of iron ore rises from Monday (Updates price to close)

SHANGHAI, April 29 Chinese iron ore futures recovered some ground on Tuesday following a slump in the previous session after the country's banking regulator urged probes on financing deals of the steelmaking raw material.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission has urged local authorities and banks to step up an investigation into iron ore financing deals in a bid to minimize default risks, although banks have already been gradually cutting back on loans to the steel sector since late last year.

"The credit squeeze is not really new to the sector, especially since this year, but the market sentiment is very fragile, and any negative news might cause a panic sell-off, but they overreacted earlier," said a futures broker in Shanghai.

The benchmark iron ore contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 771 yuan ($120) a tonne by the close. It slumped 4.5 percent on Monday, the biggest daily fall since the contract was launched in October 2013.

China's iron ore imports have remained firm, but increased supplies from global miners and concerns over China's economic outlook have weighed on prices.

A spot cargo of 90,000-tonnes of Australian iron ore fines was sold at $108.50 a tonne based on 62-percent grade, delivered in May, $1.50 higher than a similar deal struck on Monday, traders said.

Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.2 percent to $108.6 a tonne on Monday, its lowest since March 12, data from the Steel Index showed.

Steel rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.6 percent to 3,248 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3248 +18.00 +0.56 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 771 +3.00 +0.39 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 108.6 -2.40 -2.16 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 108.17 -3.37 -3.02 IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 115.08 -0.05 -0.04 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 107.33 -3.80 -3.42 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)