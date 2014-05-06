* Lean buying interest despite near 10 pct fall in iron ore
in April
* Dalian iron ore futures gain for second session
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 6 Shanghai steel rebar futures
came off the day's highs to end nearly flat on Tuesday,
reflecting uncertainty over whether seasonal demand will pick up
strongly with China's economy on shaky ground.
The hesitation is feeding through to spot iron ore prices
holding near their cheapest levels since mid-March, with buyers
not too keen on snapping up immediate cargoes on prospects that
prices could fall further.
"There's a lot of iron ore cargoes being offered in the
market so there's plenty of supply. And mills are not really
buying except for short-term needs given the uncertain economic
situation in China," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ended just 1 yuan higher at 3,225 yuan
($520) a tonne after peaking at 3,249 yuan.
Rebar, or reinforcing bar used in construction, fell as low
as 3,191 yuan on Monday, its weakest since March 24. Iron ore
and rebar both dropped for a fifth straight month in April.
"I think most of the steel inventory is kept at mills rather
than traders and now mills have a lot of money stuck in these
products that they can't convert to cash," said the
Shanghai-based trader.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a
fourth consecutive month in April, a private survey showed on
Monday, curbing steel demand during what has historically been a
brisk consumption season.
Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed
steelmaker, cut prices for its main products for May as part of
its efforts to perk up demand.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was
little changed at $105.90 a tonne on Monday, according to data
provider Steel Index.
That was not far off the seven-week low of $105.40 reached
on April 30, just before China went on a long holiday weekend.
The price of iron ore - the biggest revenue earner for top
miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
- lost almost 10 percent in April.
A probe on deals in China that used iron ore as loan
collateral helped drag down prices last month, and traders say
the crackdown may unleash more material linked to these
financing arrangements onto the market, denting prices further.
Around 30 million tonnes of the iron ore held at Chinese
ports are believed to be tied to financing deals. The port
stocks stood at a record high of 110.2 million tonnes as of
April 30, according to industry consultancy
Steelhome.
"I think there's still a chance for iron ore to break $100
if the risk of more iron ore flooding the market actually
happens," said another Shanghai-based trader.
On the spot market, miners continue to unload cargoes. Vale
is offering 195,000 tonnes of 64.26-percent grade Brazilian
Carajas iron ore fines, due to arrive in China in June, at a
tender closing later on Tuesday, traders said.
Vale sold a cargo of 65.82-percent grade Carajas fines at
$115.6 a tonne on Monday, traders said.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in
September closed up 0.5 percent up at 768 yuan a
tonne, gaining for a second session.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3225 +1.00 +0.03
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 768 +4.00 +0.52
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 105.9 -0.10 -0.09
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.33 -0.49 -0.46
IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 106.67 +0.11 +0.10
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous
trading day
($1 = 6.2455 Chinese yuan)
