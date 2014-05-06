* Lean buying interest despite near 10 pct fall in iron ore in April

* Dalian iron ore futures gain for second session (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 6 Shanghai steel rebar futures came off the day's highs to end nearly flat on Tuesday, reflecting uncertainty over whether seasonal demand will pick up strongly with China's economy on shaky ground.

The hesitation is feeding through to spot iron ore prices holding near their cheapest levels since mid-March, with buyers not too keen on snapping up immediate cargoes on prospects that prices could fall further.

"There's a lot of iron ore cargoes being offered in the market so there's plenty of supply. And mills are not really buying except for short-term needs given the uncertain economic situation in China," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended just 1 yuan higher at 3,225 yuan ($520) a tonne after peaking at 3,249 yuan.

Rebar, or reinforcing bar used in construction, fell as low as 3,191 yuan on Monday, its weakest since March 24. Iron ore and rebar both dropped for a fifth straight month in April.

"I think most of the steel inventory is kept at mills rather than traders and now mills have a lot of money stuck in these products that they can't convert to cash," said the Shanghai-based trader.

Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth consecutive month in April, a private survey showed on Monday, curbing steel demand during what has historically been a brisk consumption season.

Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed steelmaker, cut prices for its main products for May as part of its efforts to perk up demand.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $105.90 a tonne on Monday, according to data provider Steel Index.

That was not far off the seven-week low of $105.40 reached on April 30, just before China went on a long holiday weekend.

The price of iron ore - the biggest revenue earner for top miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - lost almost 10 percent in April.

A probe on deals in China that used iron ore as loan collateral helped drag down prices last month, and traders say the crackdown may unleash more material linked to these financing arrangements onto the market, denting prices further.

Around 30 million tonnes of the iron ore held at Chinese ports are believed to be tied to financing deals. The port stocks stood at a record high of 110.2 million tonnes as of April 30, according to industry consultancy Steelhome.

"I think there's still a chance for iron ore to break $100 if the risk of more iron ore flooding the market actually happens," said another Shanghai-based trader.

On the spot market, miners continue to unload cargoes. Vale is offering 195,000 tonnes of 64.26-percent grade Brazilian Carajas iron ore fines, due to arrive in China in June, at a tender closing later on Tuesday, traders said.

Vale sold a cargo of 65.82-percent grade Carajas fines at $115.6 a tonne on Monday, traders said.

At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in September closed up 0.5 percent up at 768 yuan a tonne, gaining for a second session.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3225 +1.00 +0.03 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 768 +4.00 +0.52 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 105.9 -0.10 -0.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.33 -0.49 -0.46 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 106.67 +0.11 +0.10 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2455 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue and Anand Basu)