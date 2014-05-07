* High inventories and increased supplies pressure prices * Slower steel demand growth to curb iron ore prices-CISA SHANGHAI, May 7 Chinese iron ore futures fell on Wednesday after gaining for two consecutive sessions, as the prospect of increased overseas supplies into the world's top consumer weighed on prices. Growing supplies of iron ore from global miners including Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have put pressure on prices, although record-level Chinese steel output suggests a still strong appetite for the raw material. "High steel production and demand for financing has significantly driven up iron ore imports this year, leading to oversupply and a rapid fall in prices," the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said in a market report on Wednesday. "However, steel output growth will slow down, and the overhang of iron ore stockpiles and squeezing credit for financing will push down iron ore prices." Iron ore inventories at China's main ports have surged to a record high of 112.63 million tonnes by the end of April, aggravating the level of oversupply, CISA added. BHP Billiton, the world's No. 3 iron ore miner, said on Wednesday it is on track to lift annual production capacity to 260-270 million tonnes. Iron ore contracts for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange traded one percent lower at 761 yuan ($120) by midday break. "Steel mills are making some profit currently and keeping high production, which will support iron ore prices, while the continued shaky economic outlook and growing supplies of iron ore means upside room will be very limited," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $106 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. This was not far off the seven-week low of $105.4 hit on April 30. Steel demand is set to improve in the second quarter as construction and manufacturing activities pick up, while cooling economic growth weighs on demand for commodities. The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a more than one-week low of 3,191 yuan ($510) a tonne on Wednesday. It was trading down 0.3 percent at 3,222 yuan by the midday break. Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3222 -10.00 -0.31 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 761 -8.00 -1.04 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 106 +0.10 +0.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.29 -0.04 -0.04 IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 114.58 -0.42 -0.37 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 106.56 -0.11 -0.10 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2257 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin)