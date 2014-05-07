* High inventories and increased supplies pressure prices

* Slower steel demand growth to curb iron ore prices-CISA (Updates rebar, iron ore close prices)

SHANGHAI May 7 Chinese iron ore futures fell to a six-week low on Wednesday after gaining for two consecutive sessions, as the prospect of increased overseas supplies into the world's top consumer weighed on prices.

Growing supplies of iron ore from global miners including Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have put pressure on prices, although record-level Chinese steel output suggests a still strong appetite for the raw material.

"High steel production and demand for financing has significantly driven up iron ore imports this year, leading to oversupply and a rapid fall in prices," the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said in a market report on Wednesday.

"However, steel output growth will slow down, and the overhang of iron ore stockpiles and squeezing credit for financing will push down iron ore prices."

Iron ore inventories at China's main ports have surged to a record high of 112.63 million tonnes by the end of April, aggravating the level of oversupply, CISA added.

Vale, the world's top iron ore miner, said on Wednesday it is on track to lift annual output to 450 million tonnes after 2018 and BHP Billiton, the world's No.3 iron ore producer confirmed it is on course to lift annual capacity to 260-270 million tonnes.

Iron ore contracts for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped to a session low of 748 yuan a tonne, the lowest since March 25. It closed 2.6 percent lower at 749 yuan.

"Steel mills are making some profit currently and keeping high production, which will support iron ore prices, while the continued shaky economic outlook and growing supplies of iron ore means upside room will be very limited," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $106 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. This was not far off the seven-week low of $105.4 hit on April 30.

Steel demand is set to improve in the second quarter as construction and manufacturing activities pick up, while cooling economic growth weighs on demand for commodities.

The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded down 1.1 percent at 3,195 yuan by the close.

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3195 -37.00 -1.14 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 749 -20.00 -2.60 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 106 +0.10 +0.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.29 -0.04 -0.04 IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 114.58 -0.42 -0.37 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 106.56 -0.11 -0.10 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2257 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin)