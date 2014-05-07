* High inventories and increased supplies pressure prices
* Slower steel demand growth to curb iron ore prices-CISA
(Updates rebar, iron ore close prices)
SHANGHAI May 7 Chinese iron ore futures fell to
a six-week low on Wednesday after gaining for two consecutive
sessions, as the prospect of increased overseas supplies into
the world's top consumer weighed on prices.
Growing supplies of iron ore from global miners including
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have
put pressure on prices, although record-level Chinese steel
output suggests a still strong appetite for the raw material.
"High steel production and demand for financing has
significantly driven up iron ore imports this year, leading to
oversupply and a rapid fall in prices," the China Iron & Steel
Association (CISA) said in a market report on Wednesday.
"However, steel output growth will slow down, and the
overhang of iron ore stockpiles and squeezing credit for
financing will push down iron ore prices."
Iron ore inventories at China's main ports have surged to a
record high of 112.63 million tonnes by the end of April,
aggravating the level of oversupply, CISA added.
Vale, the world's top iron ore miner, said on
Wednesday it is on track to lift annual output to 450 million
tonnes after 2018 and BHP Billiton, the world's No.3 iron ore
producer confirmed it is on course to lift annual capacity to
260-270 million tonnes.
Iron ore contracts for delivery in September on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange dropped to a session low of 748
yuan a tonne, the lowest since March 25. It closed 2.6 percent
lower at 749 yuan.
"Steel mills are making some profit currently and keeping
high production, which will support iron ore prices, while the
continued shaky economic outlook and growing supplies of iron
ore means upside room will be very limited," said an iron ore
trader in Beijing.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was
little changed at $106 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data
provider Steel Index. This was not far off the seven-week low of
$105.4 hit on April 30.
Steel demand is set to improve in the second quarter as
construction and manufacturing activities pick up, while cooling
economic growth weighs on demand for commodities.
The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange traded down 1.1 percent at 3,195 yuan by the
close.
