* China steel mills buying weakens on tight liquidity, high stocks * Iron ore imports second highest on record * Financing needs, increased supplies push up imports SHANGHAI, May 8 Chinese iron ore futures fell for a second day to a six-week low on Thursday on reduced buying interest from steel mills in top consumer China due to tight credit and high port stockpiles. Chinese banks have slashed credit to the steel sector on concerns about increasing default risks and record-level port stockpiles. "We have found it difficult to sell this week, and there are even no inquiries right now," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. "Steel mills are pushing to lower buying prices but we can't sell too low, and we think prices will hold above $103 a tonne." The benchmark iron ore contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slumped to a session low of 738 yuan ($120) a tonne, a level last seen on March 25. It dropped 2.1 percent to 743 yuan by midday break. Iron ore imports hit their second-highest level on record at 83.39 million tonnes in April, as cash-strapped mills and traders bought raw material using letters of credit rather than paying full cash for existing port stocks. Iron ore inventories at China's main ports have surged to a record high of 112.63 million tonnes by the end of April, aggravating the level of oversupply, the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said on Wednesday. "Some mills are making a profit of 80-200 yuan a tonne if they buy stockpiles from ports, but their shortage of cash remains a big problem," said a second trader in Beijing. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.85 percent to a near two-month low of $105.10 a tonne on Wednesday. The seasonal pick-up in steel demand has encouraged steel mills to keep production high, but a slower-than-expected growth hit by the cooling economic growth has weighed on prices. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most active rebar futures contract for October settlement extended losses to touch a low of 3,176 yuan a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since March 12. It traded 0.9 percent lower at 3,187 yuan by midday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3187 -29.00 -0.90 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 743 -16.00 -2.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 105.1 -0.90 -0.85 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.26 -0.03 -0.03 IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 114.58 -0.42 -0.37 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 104.5 -2.06 -1.93 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2343 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin)