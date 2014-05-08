* China steel mills buying weakens on tight liquidity, high
stocks
* Iron ore imports second highest on record
* Financing needs, increased supplies push up imports
(Updates iron ore, rebar close prices)
SHANGHAI, May 8 Chinese iron ore futures fell
for a second day to a six-week low on Thursday on reduced buying
interest from steel mills in top consumer China due to tight
credit and high port stockpiles.
Chinese banks have slashed credit to the steel sector on
concerns about increasing default risks and record-level port
stockpiles.
"We have found it difficult to sell this week, and there
are even no inquiries right now," said an iron ore trader in
Beijing.
"Steel mills are pushing to lower buying prices but we can't
sell too low, and we think prices will hold above $103 a tonne."
The benchmark iron ore contract for September delivery on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 3.2 percent lower
at 735 yuan ($120) a tonne, the lowest since March 24.
Iron ore imports hit their second-highest level on record at
83.39 million tonnes in April, as cash-strapped mills and
traders bought raw material using letters of credit rather than
paying full cash for existing port stocks.
Iron ore inventories at China's main ports have surged to a
record high of 112.63 million tonnes by the end of April,
aggravating the level of oversupply, the China Iron & Steel
Association (CISA) said on Wednesday.
"Some mills are making a profit of 80-200 yuan a tonne if
they buy stockpiles from ports, but their shortage of cash
remains a big problem," said a second trader in Beijing.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell
0.85 percent to a near two-month low of $105.10 a tonne on
Wednesday.
The seasonal pick-up in steel demand has encouraged steel
mills to keep production high, but a slower-than-expected growth
hit by the cooling economic growth has weighed on prices.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most active rebar
futures contract for October settlement extended losses
to touch a low of 3,172 yuan a tonne on Thursday, the lowest
since March 12. It closed down 1.1 percent at 3,181 yuan.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0713 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3181 -35.00 -1.09
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 735 -24.00 -3.16
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 105.1 -0.90 -0.85
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.26 -0.03 -0.03
IO 62%Fe APR14 SWAP 114.58 -0.42 -0.37
IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 104.5 -2.06 -1.93
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous
trading day
($1 = 6.2343 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)