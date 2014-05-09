* Iron ore eyes fourth weekly fall, rebar down for 3rd week in 4 * Iron ore has lost 13 pct in a month, nearly 23 pct on year * Buyers holding back, looking for further price drops By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 9 Spot iron ore sagged to its cheapest since September 2012 as rising supply of the raw material and slack demand for steel in top consumer China threatened to pull prices below $100 a tonne. Iron ore has lost nearly 23 percent of its value this year, potentially curbing profits at top producers Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. All three are going ahead with expansion plans, however, confident their low-cost output would prevail over smaller higher-cost miners. "A lot of buyers are holding back. They feel the market will drop further," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "Many traders and even mills are offering their cargoes in the market so supply is huge." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.3 percent to $103.70 a tonne on Thursday, a level last seen on Sept. 25, 2012, based on data from compiler Steel Index. The steelmaking ingredient has dropped 13 percent over the past month, prompting some analysts to lower their price estimates for the current quarter. "With current prevailing weaker sentiment, we've adjusted our Q2 2014 average forecast down $4 to $116 but remain upbeat for a price recovery in the coming months as seasonal Chinese demand improves," ANZ bank said in a note. Chinese demand for steel has yet to perk up, failing producers and traders who had bet that consumption would be as brisk this month as it had been in past years. Recent soft readings for China's vast manufacturing sector have pointed to slower economic growth. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 3,178 yuan ($510) a tonne by midday on Friday, not far off an eight-week trough of 3,172 yuan touched on Thursday. For the week, construction-used rebar has dropped 1.6 percent, its third weekly fall in four. Iron ore has declined more than 2 percent so far for the week, on course for a fourth straight weekly loss. "We have long been saying we see 2014 as being the year when iron ore supply will finally accelerate ahead of demand, pushing prices below $100/tonne," CLSA commodity strategist Ian Roper said in a report. "As we move into oversupply, the market will become increasingly challenging for suppliers who've only recently entered the market while prices were high," said Roper, who sees global iron ore supply growing by 140 million tonnes this year, mostly from top producers Australia and Brazil. Vale is holding another tender on Friday to sell 193,000 tonnes of 65.78-percent grade Brazilian iron ore fines, the fourth cargo it would sell on the spot market this week, traders said. The towering stockpiles of iron ore at Chinese ports, close to a third of which are seen tied to financing deals, are also weighing on price expectations. The inventory at ports stood at a record high of 110.15 million tonnes as of April 30, according to industry consultancy Steelhome. "I don't think $100 can be a support level. The chance of prices falling below that is increasing and we may see it happen in May," said the Shanghai trader. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active September iron ore contract was off 0.7 percent at 738 yuan a tonne, and down 3.3 percent for the week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0412 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3178 -8.00 -0.25 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 738 -5.00 -0.67 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 103.7 -1.40 -1.33 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 105.24 -1.02 -0.96 IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 103.58 -0.92 -0.88 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2280 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)