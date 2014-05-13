* Mills are buying more, but transaction prices lower * High stocks and prospects of rising supplies weigh on prices * Gains in steel prices seen limited amid weak property and economy * Daily steel output hits record high in April (Update futures close prices, adds steel output data) SHANGHAI, May 13 Chinese iron ore futures rose on Tuesday after a four-day slide as steel mills in the world's top consumer of the two commodities picked up buying, while a fragile outlook for increasing supplies is expected to cap gains. A fall in iron ore prices to a seven-week low on Monday has encouraged steel mills to step up purchases, but mills are cutting buying prices in the face of emerging oversupply and high stockpiles at ports. "Steel mills are buying a bit more than last week, but prices for some transactions of port inventories have already dropped to below $100 a tonne as the stockpiles are too high," said an iron ore trader in coastal Shandong province. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, benchmark iron ore futures for September delivery closed 0.8 percent higher at 740 yuan ($120) a tonne after gaining 1.6 percent earlier in the day. The contract is down 17 percent so far this year. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI edged up 0.3 percent to $103 a tonne on Monday, after touching$102.70 last Friday, the lowest since Sept. 14, 2012, according to data compiled by Steel Index. Stocks of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports stood at a record high of 110.55 million tonnes as of May 9, according to industry consultancy Steelhome. "The market sentiment remains bearish as all the focus is on more and more supplies from overseas, and we don't see any favourable factors coming soon," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 170,000 tonnes of 61 percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $102.20 a tonne on Monday, traders said. A 100,000-tonne cargo of 62 percent grade Australian fines was sold at $103.50 a tonne on Monday, compared with a similar deal struck at $105.80 a tonne a week ago. Traders said the wobbly outlook for China's economy and weak property market has weighed on steel prices, although steel mills profits are improving in the second quarter due to lower raw material costs and a modest demand pick-up. China's average daily steel output hit a record 2.29 million tonnes in April, though signs of weakness in factory output and the property sector could feed through later in the year. China's industrial output growth and retail sales came in slightly below forecasts in April, in further confirmation of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy amid a government reform drive. Rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.4 percent at 3,165 yuan. The contract has lost 14 percent so far this year. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3165 -12.00 -0.38 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 740 +6.00 +0.82 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 103 +0.30 +0.29 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 102.76 -0.27 -0.26 SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 104.69 +1.44 +1.39 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)