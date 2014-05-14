* Fortescue offers bigger discount for June cargoes
* Shanghai rebar slips, China housing sector woes weigh
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 14 Iron ore futures in China fell
for a fifth day in six on Wednesday, pressured by lean buying
interest in the world's top consumer of the raw material amid
slow demand for steel.
A potential workers' strike at Australia's Port Hedland,
which could halt a fourth of global iron ore shipments, has not
deterred bearish investors from bidding down prices, arguing a
shortage in supply may take weeks to be felt given towering
stockpiles at ports in China.
Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group is offering
a bigger discount for its lower grade iron ore cargoes for
shipment in June amid weaker demand, traders said.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, the most-traded contract, was down 0.7
percent at 738 yuan ($120) a tonne by midday.
The contract touched a seven-week low of 726 yuan on Monday.
A flagging housing market in China is hurting sentiment
towards the iron ore and steel sectors. China's central bank has
asked commercial lenders to hasten approval of housing loans
amid tighter liquidity that has helped cool the property market
this year.
"The physical market for steel is not that good and people
are pessimistic because of what's happening in the real estate
market. They are very reluctant to buy," said an iron ore trader
in China's eastern Shandong province.
The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to 3,168 yuan a
tonne.
Rebar fell to 3,152 yuan on Monday, the second lowest for a
most-traded contract since the Shanghai bourse launched them in
2009.
The decline in Chinese iron ore futures came as market
participants shrugged off a looming strike by tugboat workers in
Port Hedland.
While a full blown strike could halt exports from the port
which is operating at near capacity of 1 million tonnes a day, a
"supply shortage would take several weeks to work through the
system, given China's port stocks remain above 100 million
tonnes last week," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said
in a note.
"Anecdotal market feedback suggests supply disruptions from
potential strike action in the Pilbara won't be a major factor
and any price rally short-lived," ANZ said.
Global supply is expected to be brisk this year as top iron
ore producers such as Rio Tinto are forging
ahead with plans to boost output, confident their low-cost
operating model would allow them to prevail over smaller,
higher-cost suppliers to China.
Rio Tinto, the world's No.2 iron ore miner, said it had
increased its annual production capacity to 290 million tonnes
two months ahead of schedule and is on course to lift it further
to 360 million tonnes by 2017.
FORTESCUE DISCOUNT
But some iron ore traders are looking at taking advantage of
weaker iron ore prices.
"We are planning to buy iron ore because we believe that the
current index price is very near the bottom although it is
possible that it could hit $90 or $95," the Shandong-based
trader said.
"We only have 100,000 tonnes of ready stock at the ports so
we might purchase another 250,000 tonnes. We believe the cost
now is low and the risk is limited."
The trading firm is looking at buying a cargo from Fortescue
which is offering an 8.5 percent discount to the Platts
62-percent iron ore index price for June cargoes for its lower
grade material with iron content of 56 to 57 percent, he said.
That was a deeper discount to the 7.5 percent that Fortescue
offered for May cargoes and the 6.5 percent cut in April, the
trader said.
"They give very attractive discounts. I don't think the
other big miners are doing that," he said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI last
stood at $103 a tonne on Monday, not too far above a near
20-month low of $102.70 reached the prior trading day. The price
has fallen more than 23 percent this year.
Data compiler Steel Index did not publish a spot price index
on Tuesday because it was a public holiday in Singapore.
Publication of the index resumes on Wednesday.
($1 = 6.2291 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)